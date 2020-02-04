Converged Infrastructure Market Size (Value & Volume), Future Potential Of Industry 2027

A recent report, titled, “Converged Infrastructure Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027,” added by MarketResearchReports.biz to their vast repository covers this market in high detail. The report explains every factor associated with this sector in great depth, and acts as a useful insight for new entrants as well as existing businesses interested in the market.

A rapidly rising demand for extensive flexibility is majorly responsible for driving the global converged infrastructure market. This is mainly due to the fact that this type of infrastructure helps improve IT services. And with widespread advancements occurring in different sectors thanks to increasing urbanization and industrialization, the demand for efficient and low cost IT solutions is witnessing a splendid surge, consequently driving growth in the converged infrastructure market. Moreover these services also enable reduction in risks associated with various business-based processes.

Higher accessibility and consistent performance, less damaging upgrades, and an efficient platform for disaster recovery, are some of the key advantages associated with use of such infrastructural services. These advantages make many businesses prefer investing their money into such solutions in order to receive the necessary agility in work processes and automation thereby driving the global converged infrastructure market. With rising construction-based activities owing to increasing population all over the world, the global converged infrastructure market is expected to grow with leaps and bounds in the near future.

However, this market is majorly restrained owing to the numerous security issues and privacy concerns that exist with equipment and devices used to provide the necessary services. This is mainly due to the existence of loopholes that can be exploited by hackers to gain access to important data and other information, thereby posing as a threat to many operations. In addition, high costs of converged infrastructure systems might discourage the businesses having less disposable capital to invest in them, consequently hindering the global converged infrastructure market.

Moreover, these systems are yet to proliferate in many remote and underdeveloped regions, thus posing as a geographical obstacle to the market. Nonetheless, many companies are working towards reducing costs of their infrastructure-based technologies as well as expanding their geographical reach. This is expected to reduce effects of most hindrances affecting the global data converged infrastructure market.

This market depicts the presence of a substantially competitive and distributed vendor landscape, mainly due the emerging nature of associated technology and its widespread use in different applications. Improving product and service quality, enhancing security features, and staying updated with latest upgrades are key strategies implemented by most businesses operating in the global converged infrastructure market. Cisco System Inc., Dell EMC, Hewlett-Packard Company, IBM Corporation, NetApp, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Symantec, Teradata, VMware, Fujitsu and Hitachi Data System. With increasing number of players in the market, the competition is likely to further intensify in the near future.

Converged infrastructure Market is currently dominated by North America due to the technological advancements and high usage of cloud platforms.Asia Pacific Converged infrastructure market is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

