Cosmetic Implants Market: Global Product Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2025

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the “Cosmetic Implants Market (Implant Type – Breast Implant, Dental Implant, Buttock Implant, Penile Implant, and Other Implants): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025”. The global cosmetic implants market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Rising awareness regarding physical and aesthetic appearance propel growth for Cosmetic Implants market

The growing awareness about physical and aesthetic appearances among the population act as a major driver for the growth of the cosmetic implants market. As per the American Society of Plastic Surgery, approximately 17,721,671 cosmetic procedures were performed in U.S. Moreover, a rising number of congenital face disorders and tooth deformities and rising breast implants surgeries are some factors is likely to contribute to market growth. However, the high cost of cosmetic implants may hamper the growth of the cosmetic implants market. Moreover, increasing research and development is anticipated to create fruitful opportunities for the growth of the cosmetic implants market.

Dental Implant Accounted Hold of a Premium Share Over the Forecast Period

Based on Implant type, the global cosmetic implants market is further bifurcated into breast implant, dental implant, facial implant, buttock implant, penile implant, and another implant. Among them, a dental implant is accounted for to be maximum share in the cosmetic market over the forecast period. The increasing research and development activities to develop effective techniques and designs for dental implants have led to the growth of the market segment.

North America holds a dominant share in the industry

North America holds the largest share in the global cosmetic implants market. The U.S. is the key country that contributes to the largest revenue in the North America cosmetic implants market as it is one of the leading countries in cosmetic procedures. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the growing awareness of the regarding cosmetic implants in this region. Additionally, developing countries such as China, India, and South Korea have a positive impact on the Asia Pacific cosmetic implants region owing to the development of technologically advanced and cost-effective products.

Cosmetic Implants Market: Competitive Landscape

The global cosmetic implants market is moderately fragmented in nature. The global cosmetic implants market includes several players includes Spectrum Designs Medical, Zimmer Biomet, Nobel Biocare, Sientra, Straumann, Mentor Worldwide LLC, GC Aesthetics PLC, Allergan, Inc., Dentsply Sirona, 3M Health Care, and Aesthetic and Reconstructive Technologies (AART) Inc. These players are focusing on research and development activities in order to maintain the market position.

