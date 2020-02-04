Demand for Soy Fortified Bulgur Market to Rise Significantly from Key End-use Industry Sectors

Soy-fortified bulgur is a highly nutritious blended product made from cereal or legumes composed of 85% cracked, debranned, partially boiled wheat and 15% of defatted, toasted, or expelled soy grits. Soy-fortified bulgur is a natural source of vitamins and minerals. It contains high level of energy nutrients with contents of carbohydrates and fiber. Soy-fortified bulgur is made from wide variety of wheat such as durum, hard red spring, hard red winter, hard white, soft red winter, and soft white wheat.

Soy-fortified bulgur is mainly consumed in regions such as North America and Europe. The supplementation of soy grits enhances the protein content of soy-fortified bulgur. The growing consumers focus on health-conscious diet drives up the soy-fortified bulgur market resulting from greater consumption of soy-fortified bulgur products. It has thereby resulted into greater awareness about soy-fortified bulgur and its benefits. Soy-fortified bulgur is consumed in various ways such as in baked goods, casseroles, pilafs, soups, salads, or as a meat extender.

The World Initiative for Soy in Human Health (WISHH) focuses on the development of agricultural value chains across geographies for creating demand for U.S. soy, which in turn is promoting the consumption of Soy-fortified bulgur.

Soy-Fortified Bulgur Market Segmentation

Soy-fortified bulgur market can be classified by product types, distribution channel, and regions that constitute the key markets.

Soy-fortified bulgur by product type can be segmented into Bakery, Confectionery, and Convenience foods. Aspects such as easiness to cook and associated health benefits support the growth of instant soy-fortified bulgur market during the forecast period.

The soy-fortified market can be further segmented by distribution channel used by manufacturers to supply soy-fortified bulgur products to end-users. By distribution channel, the soy-fortified bulgur market can be segmented into Super/Hypermarket, Convenience/Departmental Stores, Specialty Stores, and Others (includes foodservice). Super/Hypermarket segment is expected to represent the highest growth in revenue earnings due to its capability to offer a wide variety of soy-fortified bulgur products, and also to provide attractive offers and discounts.

Geographically the soy-fortified bulgur market can be segmented by regions such as North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East and Africa, and Japan. Among all these regions, the North American market is expected to dominate the soy-fortified bulgur market in term of revenue, followed by Europe. Asia-Pacific and Latin America soy-fortified bulgur market are projected to show higher growth rate during the forecast period, due to changing eating habits, and growing urban population resulting in higher demand for healthy food and nutritious food products.

Soy-Fortified Bulgur Global Market Trends and Market Drivers:

The size of soy-fortified bulgur market is increasing at a rapid pace on the growth of food industry, changing food habits in different countries, and increasing preference for healthy meals. Soy-fortified bulgur is highly preferred by the consumers who are health conscious and always look for protein-rich and high fiber diet and are increasingly becoming part of daily diet in North American and European region. Increasing demand for healthy food products is expected to drive the growth of soy-fortified bulgur market.

Soy-fortified bulgur market has an opportunity to diversify its food products so that it is readily offered for consumption. As soy-fortified have a high demand because of its delicious, nutritious value, the manufacturers have an opportunity of using the soy-fortified bulgur as a raw material in ready to cook meals. Soy-fortified bulgur as a multi-beneficial fiber has high demand in the market.

Changing in eating habits of the consumers have demolished particular type of food to be consumed for dinner, lunch, and breakfast. Now a days manufacturers are positioning soy-fortified bulgur as an option for lunch, dinner, and snacks, resulting in higher consumption healthy food products.