Dementia Care Products Market to Reflect Steady Growth 2025

Market Overview:

Dementia is not a specific disease. It’s an overall term that describes a group of symptoms associated with a decline in memory or other thinking skills severe enough to reduce a person’s ability to perform everyday activities.Dementia care products are the aids designed for the patients suffering from symptoms of dementia to make their life easier. A range of products are available in the dementia care product category such as memory exercise & activity products, dining aids, bathroom safety products, communication products, personal safety products and daily reminder products. Global Dementia Care ProductsMarket was valued USD XX million in in 2018, the market is expected to grow with the CAGR of XX % in the forecasted period and to reach USD XX million by 2025.

Market Dynamics:

The Dementia Care Products market is growing rapidly due to the increase in the geriatric population as well as number of dementia patient pool. Along with this, increasing number of manufacturers and distributors for dementia care products also fuels the market growth. Increasing online sales trend also facilitates the market growth over the forecast period as this increases the product accessibility to different geographies.

However, limitation of product accessibility and affordability in various remote areas restraint the market growth for dementia care products. High costs associated with the product range also limits the consumer base growth and however curbs the market.

Key Players:

The Dementia Care Productsmarket consists global and regional players includingBest Alzheimer’s Products, Parentgiving, Inc., NRS Healthcare, Find memory care, EasierLiving, LLC, Healthcare products LLC., Buddi Ltd.and other.

Market Segmentation:

The Dementia Care Productsmarket is bifurcated on the basis of type, end user, and region. On the basis of end user the Dementia Care Products machinemarket is classified into home care settings and long term care centers. Further, on the basis of type the Dementia Care Productsmarket is fragmented into daily reminder products, memory exercise & activity products, dining aids, bathroom safety products, communication products, personal safety products and others.

Dementia Care Productsmarket by region segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa.Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the Dementia Care Productsmarket in the fastest period, due to rising incidence rates of dementia patients in the region and growing awareness for these utility products.

Market segmented on the basis of end user:

– Home Care Settings

– Long Term Care Centers

Market segmented on the basis of type:

– Memory Exercise & Activity Products

– Daily Reminder Products

– Bathroom Safety Products

– Dining Aids

– Communication Products

– Personal Safety Products

– Others

Market segmented on the basis of region:

– North America

• US

• Canada

• Mexico

– Europe

• UK

• Germany

• France

• Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Australia

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

– Latin America

• Brazil

• Rest of Latin America

– Middle East and Africa (MEA)

• South Africa

• Saudi Arabia

• Rest of MEA