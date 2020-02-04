Display Device Market for Skyworth Electronics Pvt. Ltd.

The worldwide market for the display device is anticipated to foresee remarkable expansion for the duration of the forecast 2017-2026. The market is projected to record 8.4% CAGR throughout 2017-2026. It is moreover likely to account for a market revenue share of US$ 360,276 million towards the end of 2026.

There has been a rise in the requirement for electronic products for instance smartphones, laptops, PCs, etc. This is likely to act as a significant role in the expansion of the worldwide market for the display device. Display device makers are in addition centering on enhancing their reach in the worldwide market with the aid of strategic contracts. The expansion of application specific and smart devices are in addition boosting the need all over the world. Customers are as well calling for devices with high-resolution technology, therefore the makers are concentrating on escalating the display resolution.

Market Players are centering sophisticated display technology in several devices comprising smart watches, TVs, tablets, smartphones, etc. makers are also changing their focus in the direction to provide flat panel displays. With the LCD (Liquid Crystal Display) technology, other flat panel display technology gaining market footing are PDP (Plasma Display Panels), OLED (Organic Light Emitting Diodes), FED (Field Emission Display), as well as electronic papers. In addition, the trend in the direction of high-resolution display is apparent in every category of this market.

In terms of the display type, the worldwide market includes AMOLED, OLED, LED, LCD and Others (Laser TV, Electronic Paper, etc.). Of these, the LED display category will foresee remarkable expansion. Towards the end of 2026, this category is likely to exceed US$ 148,300 million in revenues. In terms of the applications, the worldwide market includes mobile phones, TV, tablet, monitors, automotive, mobile PC, and others. Among these, the TV category is likely to remain the biggest category in revenue terms in the worldwide market for the display device. It was projected to capture more than two-fifth of the revenue share before the end of 2017. In terms of the end users, the worldwide market includes small medium enterprises, large enterprises and residential. Of these, the residential category will be the largest end-user and before the end of 2026, this category is expected to generate an incremental prospect exceeding US$ 89,110 Million Through 2026.

Region-wise, APEJ (Asia Pacific Excluding Japan) is anticipated to be the biggest region in the worldwide market for display device throughout the assessment period 2026. It is likely to comprise remarkable CAGR during the forecast period.

The foremost companies active in the worldwide market is Samsung Display Co., Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, LG Display Co., Ltd., Sony Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, BenQ Corporation, HISENSE ELECTRIC CO., LTD., Skyworth Electronics Pvt. Ltd., TCL Corporation and others.

