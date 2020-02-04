DPP IV Inhibitors Market Intelligence Report Offers Growth Prospects 2015 – 2021

DPP IV inhibitors are a class of hypoglycemic agents that block the enzyme named dipeptidyl peptidase IV. Dipeptidyl peptidase IV enzyme break down the proteins that are responsible for stimulating the insulin producing cells that slows down gastric secretion. Proteins can activate the release of insulin and can control the blood sugar level if DPP IV is inhibited in our body. Moreover, DPP IV inhibitors restrict the formation of glucagon, a hormone that increases blood glucose level and thereby control the glucose levels in the body. DPP IV inhibitors are widely utilized as a treatment for type 2 diabetes. Sitagliptin, vildagliptin, saxagliptin and linagliptin are included in the drug class DPP IV. Nasopharyngitis, headache, nausea and hypersensitivity are some of the adverse effects due to the utilization of DPP IV.

Increasing prevalence of type 2 diabetes is a major public health concern worldwide. National Centre for Biotechnology Information in 2011 stated that in the U.S. more than 8% of the total population is diagnosed with diabetes. Diabetes is associated with a number of complications that includes cardiovascular disease, nephropathy, retinopathy, and neuropathy. Thus, the above mentioned factors derives the global DPP IV inhibitors market. However, the cost for DPP IV inhibitors is very high that might hinder the global DPP IV inhibitors market.

Geographically, North America and Europe dominates the global market for DPP IV inhibitors due to high prevalence rate and rising awareness among people about the DPP IV inhibitors. Asia – Pacific is considered as a fastest growing market due to increasing obese population.

Various key players contributing to the global DPP IV inhibitors market comprises Arisaph Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Eli Lilly And Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck & Co, Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited and Novartis AG.