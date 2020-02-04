EGG PROTEIN MARKET 2019- GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, BY KEY PLAYERS, SEGMENTATION, TRENDS AND FORECAST BY 2025
Talking about the egg white and yolk proteins, it can be said that one large egg contains about 6.5 grams of protein, out of which egg white protein content is about 3.6 grams.
Currently, there are three types of egg protein, including whole egg powder, egg white powder and egg yolk powder. Egg protein content in egg white powder is the highest. While whole egg powder has the largest market share. In 2016, global production of whole egg powder is 74.0 K MT, with a market share of 37.90%. Production of egg white powder and egg yolk powder are separately 53.2 K MT and 68.0 K MT in 2016. In the future, we predict that whole egg powder will keep the leading market.
Since abundant raw material resource and mature production process, the egg protein market concentration degree is relatively lower. Current, there are lots of manufacturers all over the world. Manufacturers included in this report are Avangardco, Sanovo, IGRECA, Interovo, Bouwhuis Enthoven, BNLfood, Post Holdings, Eurovo Group, Rose Acre Farms, VH Group, Wulro, A.G. Foods, Farm Pride, GF Ovodry, Adriaan Goede, SOVIMO HELLAS, Rembrandt, DEB EL FOOD, Lodewijckx Group, Kewpie, Dalian Lvxue, Jinlin Houde, Kangde Biological, Dalian Hanovo Foods, Etam Biological Polytron Technologies. During all those manufacturers, top three suppliers are Avangardco, Sanovo and IGRECA. Also, production share amount of those top three suppliers is 19.06% in 2016.
The global Egg Protein market is valued at 1040 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 1150 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.3% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Egg Protein market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Egg Protein in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Egg Protein in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Egg Protein market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Egg Protein market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
Market size by Product
Whole Egg Powder
Egg White Powder
Egg Yolk Powder
Market size by End User
Bakery
Meat Product
Ice Cream
Others
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.
