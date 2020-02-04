Envelope Paper Market Latest Trends and Forecast Analysis up to 2027

The envelope paper is well known to all the people as it is a routine product of use with the growth of industrialization, education and commercial activities. An envelope is a common packaging item which is only a folded piece of paper mainly designed to contain a flat object like card or letter and yet an important part of our national communications system. Envelope paper was developed in China when a paper was invented by 2nd century BC. The envelopes are preferred because of its strength like weather resistance, good printability etc. Throughout the history, an envelope is an essential form of communication. Earlier, messages were sent in the closed containers or under the seal which can be found in various books of the bible.

Envelope paper market – Market Dynamics:

One of the significant factors that will contribute to the growth of the envelope paper market is the increase in demand for packaging envelopes and mailers because many web based e-commerce businesses require versatile packaging to transport goods through the mail for various products.

Another factor towards the growth of the envelope paper market is parcel delivery industry which offers shipping envelopes free to their customers by the providers of overnight services such as Express mail, Federal Express etc. The envelope paper are light weight, occupy less storage space, easily transportable, and recyclable, which is good for environment conscious customers and also a major driver for the growth of envelope paper market. However, envelope sales are declining in line with the overall industry due to alternative means of transmitting information such as electronic mail, fax machines, the internet, voice mail message and other electronic communication system.

But, new technologies have rarely abolished old technologies, they simply move them into new applications just like television did not eliminate radio broadcasts. However, modern people losing the tradition and rituals to exchange money envelopes during the marriage or any other occasion and also the use of digital payment system like net banking and e-wallets for transferring money is also hindering the growth of envelope paper market.

Envelope paper market – Market Segmentation:

The envelope paper market is segmented on the basis of material type, envelope type, size type, and thickness type. On the basis of material type, the envelope paper market is segmented into wood pulp, cotton fiber, paperboard, synthetic substrates and others. On the basis of envelope type, the envelope paper market is segmented into open side envelope and open end envelope.

The open side envelope is where the longest side or top of the envelope is open and the open-end envelope is where the side of the envelope is open. On the basis of size type, the envelope paper market is segmented into a wide range of sizes generally starting around 4*7 to as large as 19*22 in some products. On the basis of thickness type, the envelope paper market is segmented into 80, 90, 100 gsm and others.

Envelope paper market – Regional Outlook:

Geographically, the envelope paper market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. India and China have expected the significant growth in envelope paper market due to some key factors which include growing population, expanding the base of professionals, increasing literacy rates, and government initiatives to improve education sector. North America and Europe are expecting a significant growth due to a high standard of living and increasing of disposable incomes. The Middle East and Africa are expected to observe considerable growth rates in envelope paper market in the near future.

Envelope paper market – Major Players:

Some of the major Key players identified across the globe in the envelope paper market are Vatvruksh, Pranita Enterprises, Multi M Enterprises, Cenveo Corporation, L A Envelope Inc., Om Express Print Pack Private Limited, Ravi Exports, Arora Gifts Private Limited, Rama Pulp and Papers Limited.