Field Service Management Market Analysis By Top vendor Profile, Industry Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players and Forecasts by 2024

The report for field service management market include detailed vendor level analysis for market shares in 2016 for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America specifically. Also impact and development analysis of key vendors is registered in the market and factored on the basis of Vendor Positioning Grid Analysis which measures the vendors strengths and opportunities against present market challenges, measure providers ability to identify or satisfy present market needs, map providers market vision to current and upcoming market dynamics among others. The report also measures technology life line curve and market time line to analyze and do more affective investments.

According to New Research report The Global Field Service Management Market accounted for USD 2.2 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 15.32% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2014, 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Global Field Service Management Market By Geography; Solution (Reporting & Dashboards, Mobile Field Execution, Tracking & Performance Management, Schedule & Dispatch, Work Order Management, Billing & Invoicing, Inventory Management); Service (Implementation, Training & Support, Consulting); Deployment Mode; User Type; Vertical – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

TOP Competitors of Market:

Oracle,

SAP SE,

IBM Corporation,

Microsoft Corporation,

ClickSoftware, IFS,

ServicePower,

ServiceMax,

Infor,

Astea International Inc.,

Comarch SA,

KEY2ACT,

MSI Data,

Praxedo,

ServiceTrade,

Retriever Communications,

Trimble Inc.,

Major Market Drivers:

Need to maximize productivity of business processes

Technological development leading to opportunities for new business models

Need for an integrated, robust, and centralized system for FSM

Slow growth in the developing and under developed countries

Security concerns with respect to access to confidential data

The global field service management market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies Like:-

North America,

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific,

Middle East & Africa.

US.,

Canada,

Germany,

France,

UK.,

Netherlands,

Switzerland,

Turkey,

Russia, among others.

