Food Diagnostic Equipment and Consumables Market Will Target Emerging Markets Over 2018-2025
The food diagnostic industry is highly diversified market including of several equipment and consumables.The food diagnostic equipment market is segmented based on the major types of diagnostic equipment such as mass spectrometers, chromatography, PCR, ELISA, Immunoassay, cytometry and hybrid-systems and others.
Increasing trade of food around the world, rising instances of food mishaps resulting in product recalls, rising consumer awareness on food to be consumed, regular audits, are the key factors driving the demand for food diagnostic equipment. Stringent regulations enforced by regulatory agencies of different countries are another major factor fuelling the growth of this industry. The food product manufacturers are financing the food diagnostic services not just to ensure match with the food regulations of that country but also to increase marketability of their products by making various claims such as “Cholesterol Free”, “GM Free”, “Fat Free” etc.
In 2018, the global Food Diagnostic Equipment and Consumables market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Food Diagnostic Equipment and Consumables status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Food Diagnostic Equipment and Consumables development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
3M
AB SCIEX
Agilent Technologies
Ametek
Beckman Coulter
Biomerieux
Bio-Rad Laboratories
Bruker
Charm Sciences
DuPont Nutrition and Health
Elisa Technologies
FOSS
IDEXX Laboratories
Neogen
PerkinElmer
Qiagen
Roka Bioscience
Shimadzu
Thermo Fisher
Waters
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Chromatography Systems
Mass Spectrometry Systems
Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Equipment
Immunoassay Systems
Hybrid Systems
NMR Systems
Flow Cytometry Systems
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Food Testing Laboratories
Food plant Labs
Research and Academic Labs
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Food Diagnostic Equipment and Consumables status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Food Diagnostic Equipment and Consumables development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Food Diagnostic Equipment and Consumables are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.