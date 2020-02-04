Food Diagnostic Equipment and Consumables Market Will Target Emerging Markets Over 2018-2025

The food diagnostic industry is highly diversified market including of several equipment and consumables.The food diagnostic equipment market is segmented based on the major types of diagnostic equipment such as mass spectrometers, chromatography, PCR, ELISA, Immunoassay, cytometry and hybrid-systems and others.

Increasing trade of food around the world, rising instances of food mishaps resulting in product recalls, rising consumer awareness on food to be consumed, regular audits, are the key factors driving the demand for food diagnostic equipment. Stringent regulations enforced by regulatory agencies of different countries are another major factor fuelling the growth of this industry. The food product manufacturers are financing the food diagnostic services not just to ensure match with the food regulations of that country but also to increase marketability of their products by making various claims such as “Cholesterol Free”, “GM Free”, “Fat Free” etc.

In 2018, the global Food Diagnostic Equipment and Consumables market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

3M

AB SCIEX

Agilent Technologies

Ametek

Beckman Coulter

Biomerieux

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bruker

Charm Sciences

DuPont Nutrition and Health

Elisa Technologies

FOSS

IDEXX Laboratories

Neogen

PerkinElmer

Qiagen

Roka Bioscience

Shimadzu

Thermo Fisher

Waters

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Chromatography Systems

Mass Spectrometry Systems

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Equipment

Immunoassay Systems

Hybrid Systems

NMR Systems

Flow Cytometry Systems

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Food Testing Laboratories

Food plant Labs

Research and Academic Labs

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Food Diagnostic Equipment and Consumables status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Food Diagnostic Equipment and Consumables development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Food Diagnostic Equipment and Consumables are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.