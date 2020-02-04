Food Sorting Machines Market Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast by Regions 2018-2025

Food sorting machine is equipment used by food processing companies for sorting or segregating food products such as dry and packaged food items, fruits and vegetables, dairy products, fats and oil, fish and seafood, meat, and others.

The demand for the automated food sorting machines in the food production equipment market is influenced by the growing food processing industry for machines such as optical sorters, color sorters, and others. Automated machines are preferred over mechanical machines due to their high-efficiency that reduces labor costs and time.

EMEA will be the major revenue to the food sorting machines owing to increasing health concerns among consumers and changing consumer eating habits. To meet the growing trend of consuming organic dried fruits and vegetables, several vendors are engaging in large scale production and product processing. Also, efficient food sorting equipment also enables in preventing bacterial contamination and food spoilage.

The Food Sorting Machines market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Food Sorting Machines.

This report presents the worldwide Food Sorting Machines market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

TOMRA

Buhler

GREEFA

Key Technology

BBC Technologies

NIKKO

Raytec Vision

Sesotec

Cimbria

Multiscan Technologies

Brovind-GBV Impianti

Reemoon Technology Holdings

Anhui Color Sort Technology

Satake Corporation

Orange Sorting Machines

Food Sorting Machines Breakdown Data by Type

Automated Food Sorting Machines

Mechanical Food Sorting Machines

Food Sorting Machines Breakdown Data by Application

Food Processing Plants

Restaurants & Hotels

Other

Food Sorting Machines Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Food Sorting Machines Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Food Sorting Machines status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Food Sorting Machines manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Food Sorting Machines :

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Food Sorting Machines market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.