Forklift Trucks Market to 2017 – 2021: Mitsubishi Logisnext Co., Ltd., Toyota Industries Corporation (TICO), Kion Group AG, Jungheinrich AG and Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc

This Persistence Market Research report examines the global forklift truck market for the period 20172021. Forklift trucks are motorized vehicles primarily used for independent lifting, movement, and placement of discrete loads throughout a facility. These mobile loading trucks can be outfitted with forks for pallet-based unit load picking and for loads that are not palletized. These vehicles can be used with a variety of attachments such as platforms, grippers, or clamps. To move lighter loads, manually powered vehicles such as carts and hand trucks are used. One of the challenging tasks in warehouses and distribution centers is that of placing and removing loads from storage racks, loading and unloading trailers in the yard or at the dock, delivering components to the assembly line, and positioning loads for further handling processes. To complete such tasks, forklift trucks are used across various industries such as aerospace, automotive, food and beverages, construction, consumer goods, e-commerce, and retail.

In order to have an ease of understanding and for the better organization of the report, the report on global forklift truck market has been divided into four distinct parts. The first part of the report contains the introduction section that contains the executive summary of the report along with the market taxonomy and the definition of forklift trucks. This valuable section of the report also contains information on the value chain analysis of the global forklift truck market. In addition, the macroeconomic factors affecting the global forklift truck market along with the opportunity analysis for this market are also provided in this section of the report. Also, in this section of the report, the market dynamics of the global forklift truck market in the form of drivers, restraints and trends are given to offer a deep understanding of this market.

The second part of the report contains the global forklift truck market analysis and forecast by product type, technology, class and by region. This section of the report contains important market numbers in the form of market attractiveness index, incremental dollar opportunity and basis point share analysis. The third part of the report contains the regional forklift truck market analysis and the regions are chosen as per the market taxonomy. In this section of the report, the regional market numbers are discussed in great detail.

Another part of the report features the competition landscape of the global forklift truck market and has information on the key players operating in this market. The competition landscape contains detailed information on the important companies operating in the global forklift truck market in the form of company description, product overview, key developments, strategic overview and key financials of each of the featured companies along with the SWOT analysis of the companies. This competition landscape is a valuable part of the report as it contains all the necessary information to study the leading companies operating in the global forklift truck market in detail and also reveals how they implement their strategies and vision to stay at top in this highly competitive market.

Overall market size has been analysed through historical data, primary responses, and public domain data. Revenue of companies in the global forklift truck market has been benchmarked to ascertain the market size for the base year. Macroeconomic indicators such as GDP and industry growth have been considered to forecast the market size over the forecast period. The historical growth trend of end-use industries, market participants performance, as well as the present macro-economic outlook has been taken into consideration for estimating the overall market trend forecast. This data is then validated using the triangulation method and is extensively scrutinised using advanced tools to garner quantitative and qualitative insights into the global forklift truck market.

1. Executive Summery

2. Research Methodology

3. Assumptions & Acronyms Used

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Product Overview

4.1.2. Market Taxonomy

4.2. Global Forklift Truck Market Overview, 2014 – 2021

4.2.1. Global Forklift Truck Market Value Chain

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.4. Market Trends

5. Global Forklift Truck Market, By Region

5.1. Introduction

5.1.1. BPS Analysis, By Region

5.1.2. Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Region

5.2. North America Forklift Truck Market Analysis & Forecast to 2021

5.3. Latin America Forklift Truck Market Analysis & Forecast to 2021

5.4. Europe Forklift Truck Market Analysis & Forecast to 2021

5.5. Asia Pacific Forklift Truck Market Analysis & Forecast to 2021

5.6. The Middle East & Africa Forklift Truck Market Analysis & Forecast to 2021

5.7. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Region

6. Global Forklift Truck Market, By Product Type

6.1. Introduction

6.1.1. BPS Analysis, By Product Type

6.1.2. Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Product Type

6.2. Counterbalance Type Forklift Truck Market Analysis & Forecast to 2021

6.3. Warehouse Type Forklift truck Market Analysis & Forecast to 2021

6.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Product Type

