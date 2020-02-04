Foundry Binder Market 2019 with Historical data and new Opportunities over 2025

Los Angeles, United State, Feb 05, 2019 (satPRnews) – Global Foundry Binder Market report is a professional and in-depth study on the market overview, market dynamics, competitive analysis, and leading player’s various strategies to sustain in the Global Foundry Binder Market. It also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The global Foundry Binder market is valued at 3190 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 4040 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.0% during 2019-2025.

Foundry Binder is used to make loose sand bonded together. Thereby giving sufficient strength to with sand mold and core, make it in the process of handling, assembly and pouring from deformation and broken.

In 2016, the global Foundry Binder market is led by China, capturing about 35.83% of global Foundry Binder consumption. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market with 19.72% global production share.

At present, the major manufacturers of Foundry Binder are concentrated in ASK， HA, Jinan Shengquan, BASF, Kao Chemicals, Suzhou Xingye, Mancuso Chemicals Limited, Foseco, Imerys, RPMinerals, United Erie, Eurotek, REFCOTEC, John Winter, J. B. DeVENNE INC, SI Group. ASK is the world leader, holding 9.94% production market share in 2016.

In application, Foundry Binder downstream is wide and recently Foundry Binder has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Core Sand Casting and Mold Sand Casting. The Foundry Binder market is mainly driven by growing demand for Mold Sand Casting which accounts for nearly 66.06% of total downstream consumption of Foundry Binder in global.

In the future, global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Foundry Binder production will show a trend of steady growth.

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come.

While Foundry Binder market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Foundry Binder Market in the South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

The following Companies as the Key Players in the Global Foundry Binder Market Research Report:

ASK, HA, Jinan Shengquan, BASF, Kao Chemicals, Suzhou Xingye, Mancuso Chemicals Limited, Foseco, Imerys, RPMinerals

Foundry Binder Market Segmentation by Types:

Organic Binder, Inorganic Binder

Foundry Binder Market Segmentation by Applications:

Core Sand Casting, Mold Sand Casting

The report represents the statistical data in the form of tables, charts, and info-graphics to assess the market, its growth and development, and market trends of the Global Foundry Binder Market during the projected period. QY Research has used a framework of primary and secondary research to make this report a full-proof one.

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global Foundry Binder market

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the global Foundry Binder market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales

Chapter 4: Presenting global Foundry Binder market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions

Finally, the global Foundry Binder Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies. One of the major reasons behind providing market attractiveness index is to help the target audience and clients to identify the several market opportunities in the global Foundry Binder market. Moreover, for a better understanding of the market, QY Research has also presented a key to get information about various segments of the global Foundry Binder market.

