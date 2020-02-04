Frozen Food Market in Europe – Key Players Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2017 – 2021

Frozen foods are one of the trending categories under convenience foods. The consumption of which has gained momentum during the last few years due to hectic lifestyles and work schedules. Frozen foods are foods kept in cold storage to avoid decaying, which increases the shelf life of foods. It offers the convenience of having different seasonal types of foods, fish, fruits, and vegetables year-round.

The analysts forecast the frozen food market in Europe to grow at a CAGR of 3.85% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the frozen food market in Europe for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2517882-frozen-food-market-in-europe-2017-2021

The report, Frozen Food Market in Europe 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Dr. Oetker

• FRoSTA

• McCain Foods

• Nomad Foods

• Nestlé

Other prominent vendors

• 2 Sisters Food Group

• Annek Frozen Foods

• Bonduelle

• Charal

• green core group

• Iceland Foods

• MASCATO

• Orogel

Market driver

• Increased shelf life of products

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Cold chain supply and logistics issues

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Rise of private labels

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Any Query, Submit Here @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/2517882-frozen-food-market-in-europe-2017-2021

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

• Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

• Market definition

• Market size and forecast 2016-2021

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

• Segmentation by end-user

• Food service – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Retail – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Market opportunity by end-user

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

• Segmentation by product

• Comparison by product

• Frozen ready meals – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Frozen fish and seafood – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Frozen meat – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Frozen fruits and vegetables – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Frozen potato products – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Frozen desserts– Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Others– Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Market opportunity by product

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Key leading countries

• Germany – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• The UK – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• France – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Italy – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Spain – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Turkey – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

• Rise of private labels

• Growing demand for frozen seafood

• Technological advancements

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Competitive scenario

• Dr.Oetker

• FRoSTA

• McCain Foods

• Nestlé

• Nomad Foods

• Other prominent vendors

PART 15: APPENDIX5

• List of abbreviations

PART 16: VENDOR ANALYSIS

..…..Continued

Contact Info:

Name: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Organization: WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Address: Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar Pune – 411028 Maharashtra, India

Phone: +1-646-845-9349

Website: http://www.wiseguyreports.com