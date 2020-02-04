FROZEN YOGURT MARKET 2019: GLOBAL TOP KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SALE, DEMAND, SEGMENTATION, OPPORTUNITIES FORECAST TO 2025

Frozen yogurt is a frozen dessert made with yogurt and sometimes other dairy products. Frozen yogurt, a crossbreed between the more traditional ice cream dessert and the healthier yogurt products, has become the new way for customers to enjoy their dessert while still being conscious of their health.

Frozen yogurt isn’t completely frozen but simply contains ice crystals; the primary ingredient is milk and milk products, sugar accounts for about 15 per cent of the ingredients and the strains of bacteria makes up about 1 per cent.

The market for frozen yogurt is fragmented with players such as Yogen Fruz, Menchie’s, Pinkberry, Red Mango, TCBY, Yogurtland, llaollao, Perfectime, Ben & Jerry’s, Micat, Orange Leaf, Yogiboost and so on. Among them, Yogen Fruz and Menchie’s are the global leading supplier.

On the basis of type, the frozen yogurt market is segmented into Plain Frozen Yogurt, Flavored Frozen Yogurt. The Flavored Frozen Yogurt segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global market in 2017.

The global Frozen Yogurt market is valued at 640 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 2600 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 22.1% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Frozen Yogurt market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Frozen Yogurt in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Frozen Yogurt in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Frozen Yogurt market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Frozen Yogurt market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

