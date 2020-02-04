Fruit Concentrates Market: Global Product Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2024

The latest report on Fruit Concentrates Market (by fruit type (lemon, orange, pineapple, apple, grapes, pear, specialty fruits), end-user (beverages, bakery, confectionery, dairy), distribution channel (wholesale, direct sales, retail stores)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of fruit concentrates.

The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure fruit concentrates cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential fruit concentrates growth factors. According to the report, the global fruit concentrates market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Fruit Concentrates Market: Insights

A concentrate is a form of substance which has had the majority of its base component removed. Fruit concentrates are a convenient and economical alternative to fresh fruits in different applications. Fruit concentrates are most widely used in the beverage industry. It is also used as natural sweeteners and as a substitute for sugar in a variety of applications, such as desserts and confectionery items. The product is approximately 3 to 7 times concentrated, hence, less in volume, due to which transportation, shipping, and warehousing become easier and less expensive. Fruit concentrates can be just as healthy as other fruit choices.

Fruit Concentrates Market: Drivers and Restraints

Fruit concentrates have applications across various industries and products. The factors driving the global fruit concentrate market are increasing awareness about fruit juice consumption, as a substitute for sugar in the bakery sector, and changing consumer trends and food preferences. The major restraints in the fruit concentrate market are growing awareness about the adverse effect of excessive consumption of artificial flavored, high concentration of sugar and calories i.e sugary soft drinks, less amount of vitamins and antioxidants, lack of fiber, lots of food and health safety regulation promulgated and implemented by the government of different countries, are the major constraints for the growth of the fruit juice concentrates market.

Moreover, the growth in the food and beverage industry, as a result of the increasing healthy food trends, changing consumption habits, increasing demand for convenience food, reduction in the transportation cost of fruit juice concentrates would work as a driver for this market for the long term.

North America is the Leading Market in Geography

On the basis of region, the fruit concentrates market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is the leading market in geography, followed by Europe. Asia region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The presence of emerging economies like China, India, and changing consumption habits, growing awareness about the health issues in these countries can expedite the growth of the fruit concentrates market.

Fruit Concentrates Market: Segmentation

The report on the global fruit concentrates market covers segments such as fruit type, end-user, and distribution channel. On the basis of fruit type, the global fruit concentrates market is categorized into a lemon, orange, pineapple, apple, grapes, pear, specialty fruits, and others. On the basis of end-user, the global fruit concentrates market is categorized into beverages, bakery, and confectionery, dairy, and others (including households). On the basis of the distribution channels, the global fruit concentrates market is categorized into wholesale and direct sales, retail stores and others.

Fruit Concentrates Market: Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global fruit concentrates market such as, Agrana Beteiligungs Ag, China Haisheng Juice Holdings Co., Ltd., Doehler, Kerr Concentrates, Inc., Kerry Group Plc, Lemon Concentrate, S.L., Rudolf Wild Gmbh & Co. Kg, Sunopta Inc., Coca Cola, Hershey and other companies.

