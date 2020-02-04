Future of Global Gluten Free Beer Market Along with Key Drivers, Major Manufactures, Business Insights, Trends and Forecast 2023

The latest report on “Gluten-Free Beer Market: Global Trends Analysis, Market Size, Industry analysis, and Regional Analysis Forecast to 2023.” The global gluten-free beer market grows at a CAGR of more than 40% over the period of 2017 to 2023.

Gluten-Free Beer Industry: Insights

There has been a significant increase in the number of breweries in the U.S. over the last few years. Moreover, craft beers have experienced a significant rise over the past few years. Although the global beer market has experienced sluggish growth, gluten-free beers have experienced significant growth over the past few years. One of the leading gluten-free beer companies New Planet Beer Company has experienced growth over the past few years and has launched new products in the U.S.

Raising Health Concerns Among the Consumers Thereby Increasing Demand for Gluten-Free Market

Globally, the gluten-free beer market is expected to be driven by factors such as raising health concerns among the consumers thereby increasing demand for gluten-free products, new product launches and innovations by leading companies, and aggressive marketing by retailers about gluten-free products. One of the primary challenges of the market is lack of awareness among the consumers about gluten-free beers and the consumers are still apprehensive about the taste of gluten-free beers, however, with companies and retailers aggressively marketing the gluten-free products, the impact of such challenge is expected to be diminishing over the forecast period.

Gluten-Free Beer Industry: Segmentation

The global gluten-free beer market is segmented by product type it includes Beer/craft beer, lager, and Ale, by packaging, it comprises of the can, bottled and others and by raw materials, it includes Corn, barley, sorghum, millet and others (brans, etc.). Among the Product segments, the craft beer is expected to be the largest product segment over the forecast period and in Packaging segment, bottled beer is expected to dominate the global gluten-free beer market over the forecast period.

Gluten-Free Beer Market: Competitive Landscape

The companies covered in the report include Doehler, DSM, New Planet Beer Company, Anaheuser-Busch, Bard’s Tale Beer, Brewery Rickoli, Burning Brothers Brewing, Coors, Epic Brewing Company, Duck Foot Brewing.

