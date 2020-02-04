Global Antimicrobial Food Packaging Additives Market- Trends, Price, Share and Growth Rate from 2017 to 2023

Our latest research report entitled Antimicrobial Food Packaging Additives Market (by type (Organic acids, Enzymes, Fungicides, Essential oils and other), by Packaging(Low-density polyethylene, Polypropylene, Paperboard, Polyethylene terephthalate, Cellophane and other), by End User- Applications (Baby Food, and Others)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of antimicrobial food packaging additives.

The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure antimicrobial food packaging additives cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential antimicrobial food packaging additives growth factors. According to the report the global antimicrobial food packaging additives market is growing with a CAGR between 6.5 % to 7.0 % from 2017 to 2023.

The report identified that the global antimicrobial food packaging additives market is driven by factors such as massive growth in the packaged food industry and beverages industry as well as commercial application of antimicrobial additives in the food packaging industry. On the other hand, the restraining factor identified in the study includes fluctuating prices of raw material that likely limit the market growth.

Increasing demand for packaging technologies that increase the shelf life of food products coupled with technological reforms in the packaging industry provides growth opportunities to leading players to this market. Lack of awareness about antimicrobial additives is likely to create more challenges, as health-conscious consumers are expected to misinterpret antimicrobial additives as food additives are harmful to human health.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the global antimicrobial food packaging additives market by types of additives by packaging, by end-user application by and region. The segmentation based on types of additives includes organic acids, enzymes, fungicides, essential oils, and others. On the basis of packaging, the market is segmented as low-density polyethylene, polypropylene, paperboard, polyethylene terephthalate, cellophane, polyethylene, and others. On the basis of the end-user application, the market is segmented into baby food, fresh food and beverages, snacks and others.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The companies covered in the report include BASF SE, Biocote Limited, The DOW Chemical Company, Dunmore Corporation, Linpac Senior Holdings Limited, Microban International, Mondi PLC, Oplon Pure Scence Ltd., Polyone Corporation, and Takex Labo Co. Ltd.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights into demand forecasts, market trends, and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights into the factors that are driving and restraining the demand for antimicrobial food packaging additives globally as well as regionally. Moreover, the IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of antimicrobial food packaging additives. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the antimicrobial food packaging additives market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight into the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights the rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market.

This report will help manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors of the antimicrobial food packaging additives market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly