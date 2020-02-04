Global Automotive Glow Plug Market 2020 growth Industry Study in Detail along with forecast 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Automotive Glow Plug market will register a -0.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 724.4 million by 2025, from $ 745.5 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Automotive Glow Plug business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Automotive Glow Plug market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Automotive Glow Plug value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Metal Glow Plug

Ceramic Glow Plug

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

OEM

Aftermarket

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Bosch

FRAM Group

Borgwarner

Denso

Tenneco(Federal-Mogul)

NGK

Magneti Marelli

Hyundai Mobis

Valeo

Delphi

Ningbo Glow Plug

Fuzhou Dreik

Ningbo Xingci

Kyocera

Acdelco

YURA TECH

Ningbo Tianyu

Hidria

Wenzhou Bolin

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Automotive Glow Plug consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Automotive Glow Plug market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Automotive Glow Plug manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Automotive Glow Plug with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Automotive Glow Plug submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

