Global Biologics Development and Manufacturing Testing Market Strategies and Competitive Analysis Report to 2025

The global biological safety testing market should reach $13.1 billion by 2022 from $5.1 billion in 2017 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.9%, from 2017 to 2022.

Report Includes

An overview of the global market for biological safety testing and related technologies.

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022.

Discussion of the latest market trends, regulatory environments, market projections, and market share.

A look at future of biological patents and biosimilars along with biologics patents by year.

Company profiles of major players in the industry, including Charles River Laboratories, WuXi AppTec, SGS SA, Thermo Fisher Scientific and Lonza Group.

Report Scope

The scope of this study encompasses all aspects of biological safety testing used for characterization and release of biopharmaceutical, veterinary and medical diagnostics products. BCC Research analyzes each market and its applications, regulatory environments, technology, market projections, and market share. Technological issues discussed in the report include the latest trends and developments.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst’s Credentials

Related BCC Research Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Summary of Key Insights

Market Segment Breakdown

Chapter 3 Overview

Drug Discovery

Process Development

Formulation Development

Manufacturing

Process Validation

Growth in Biological Manufacturing

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Test Objective

Market Breakdown by Objective

Safety

Efficacy

Potency

Stability

Product Lot Release Testing

Potency

Purity

Excipients

Product Stability Testing

