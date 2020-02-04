Global Breakfast Cereal Market Size, Shares, Growth, Segments, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2018-2024

Our latest research report entitled Breakfast Cereal Market (by product type (ready to eat cereals and hot cereals), ingredient type (barley, corn, rice, and wheat), distribution channel (convenience store, e-commerce, independent retailers, specialist retailers, hypermarkets and supermarkets and others)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of breakfast cereal.

The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure breakfast cereal cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential breakfast cereal growth factors. According to the report the global breakfast cereal market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Lifestyle changes worldwide and preferences for healthy food has brought about radical changes in the world food and beverages industry. The conventional breakfast is rapidly being replaced by breakfast cereals among the health-conscious consumers. According to NHS, UK, diet high in fiber reduces the risk of heart diseases, and type 2 diabetes. Hence, the demand for breakfast cereals containing high whole grains and low sugar are more in demand these days.

Breakfast cereals are enriched with the ingredients that contain high fiber such as oats, rice, barley, wheat, and corn. Moreover, ingredients such as malt and vegetable oils are used in the processing of breakfast cereals. The consumption of breakfast cereals among the children is growing at a rapid pace owing to increasing awareness among the parents about the health benefits of breakfast cereals and increasing TV commercials.

Emerging markets of Asia-Pacific and Latin America have experienced significant changes in the food consumption patterns, primarily due to improving economic conditions in the middle-class families. Moreover, growing disposable income has led to the increasing consumption of healthy food items. Moreover, the global breakfast cereals market is driven by factors such as growing awareness about the health benefits associated with the cereals and its ease in preparation, extensive awareness, and marketing programs by the leading companies such as Kellogg’s among others and growing purchasing power parity of the consumers worldwide.

On the other hand, the growth in this market is restrained by the easy availability of conventional alternatives such as eggs, yogurt, sausages, puddings and waffles among others. Furthermore, health-conscious consumers may also prefer other ingredients over palm oil and sweeteners that are used in the breakfast cereals. However, product innovations and new recipes in the cereals are likely to create more opportunities over the forecast period.

Among the regions, North America accounted for the largest market share closely followed by Europe, while the Asia-pacific region is projected to experience significant growth in this market over the forecast period. The growth in the Asia-pacific breakfast cereals market is projected to be the highest in terms of CAGR growth among the regions.

Among the product types, the ready to eat cereals segment is projected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. The growth in this segment is attributed to the growing busy lifestyles of the consumers and increased preferences for the ready meals. The young age groups are likely to play a crucial role in promoting the growth in this market as they are likely to be highly influenced by the TV commercials and tastes of breakfast cereals.

Segment Covered

The report on the global breakfast cereal market covers segments such as product type, ingredient type, and distribution channel. On the basis of product type, the global breakfast cereal market is categorized into ready to eat cereals and hot cereals.

On the basis of ingredient type the global breakfast cereal market is categorized into barley, corn, rice, and wheat. On the basis of the distribution channels, the global breakfast cereal market is categorized into a convenience store, e-commerce, independent retailers, specialist retailers, hypermarkets and supermarkets and others.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global breakfast cereal market such as Abbott Nutrition, Alara Whole Foods Ltd., Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc., Carman's Fine Foods, Bagrrys India Ltd., General Mills, Inc., Kellogg Company, Marico Limited, Nestlé S.A. and Pepsico, Inc.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends, and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights into the factors that are driving and restraining the global breakfast cereal market.

Moreover, the IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of the breakfast cereal market.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the breakfast cereal market that will impact the demand during the forecast period.

Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight into the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors of the breakfast cereal market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.