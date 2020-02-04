Global CBD Hemp Oil Market Size, Shares, Growth, Segments, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2019-2025

Infinium Global Research has added a new report on “CBD Hemp Oil Market (Product – Hemp-based, and Marijuana-based; Application – Sleeping Disorders & Depression, Multiple Sclerosis, Neurological Pain, and Other Application; Distribution Channel – Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, and Other Distribution Channel): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025”. The global CBD hemp oil market was approximately valued at US$ 1.02 billion in 2018. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 13.3 % from 2019 to 2025 and is expected to reach 2.4 billion during the forecast year of 2025.

Rising Concerns Over Neurological Disorders have Led to a Rise in the Usage of the CBD Hemp Oil Market

Prevailing chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes are the key factors that propel the growth of the global CBD hemp oil market. According to the World Health Organization, approximately 8.5 million people suffer from chronic diseases like diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and cancer in the region of Asia Pacific. Also, growing stress and depression in the millennials fuel growth for the CBD hemp oil market. Additionally, escalating concerns regarding neurological disorders heighten the use of CBD hemp oil in the treatment procedures. However, sensitivity to CBD oil cause side effects such as infections, breathing problems, liver problems, rashes, and others hamper the growth of the CBD hemp oil market over the forecast period. Moreover, technological advancements, as soaring use of CBD hemp oil in the form of a spray, vape, and tincture, are likely to generate plenty of opportunities for the growing CBD hemp oil market in the near future.

North America Holds the Largest Market Share

Geographically, North America holds a premium market share for CBD Hemp Oil Market over the forecast period owing to the rapidly growing geriatric population across the globe. North America is anticipated to hold 36.3% of the total share in the CBD hemp oil market in 2018. In addition, rapidly growing chronic diseases and high adoption of the treatment procedures are observed as the key factors that boost the market growth in the region.

Furthermore, the prevalence of neurological pain among the population in the United States also boosts the market growth in the region. Also, the growing production of cannabis and legalization on the sale of cannabis by the government in Canada is likely to enhance the hemp-based segment of the market in North America over the forecast period. Moreover, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to mature at a substantial pace over the forecast period. Owing to factors such as increasing chronic diseases drives the growth of the market in the region. CBD hemp oil is observed to be extensively used in relieving chronic pain, as the market is most likely to arise around lucrative growth opportunities in the region.

Increasing Number of Hospital Pharmacies in Emerging Economies has Led to the Prominent Share

Based on the global CBD hemp oil market, the market study is segmented by product, application, and distribution channel. On the basis of product, the global market is classified into Hemp-based, and Marijuana-based. Based on the application, the CBD hemp oil market is categorized into sleeping disorders and depression, multiple sclerosis, neurological pain, and other application. On the basis of the distribution channels, the CBD hemp oil market has sub-segments such as hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies, and another distribution channel. Based on the distribution channel, the Hospital segment holds a dominant market share over the forecast period. The growing construction of hospital pharmacies in emerging economies has led to holding the prominent share by the segment in the global CBD hemp oil market.

CBD Hemp Oil Market: Competitive Landscape

The global CBD hemp oil market comprises with the market players such as ENDOCA, Cannoid, Elixinol, PharmaHemp, Medical Marijuana, Aurora Cannabis, Aphria Inc., Canopy Growth Corporation, NuLeaf Naturals, and Isodiol.

