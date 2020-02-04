Global Cell Separation Technologies Market Revenue, Opportunity, Segment and Key Trends 2019-2025

Infinium Global Research has added a new report on “

Cell Separation Technologies Market (Technology – Immunomagnetic Cell Separation, Fluorescence-activated Cell Sorting, Microfluidic Cell Separation, and Other Technology; Application – Stem Cell Research, Immunology, Cancer Research, and Other Application; End User – Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies, Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories, and Other End User): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025

.” The global cell separation technologies market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.4% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Ask for Sample Copy of Research Report with Table of Content @

https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/13090



A surge in Number of People Suffering from Chronic Diseases Fuel the Growth of Cell Separation Technologies Market

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and increased cell therapy-based research activities are the major drivers that drive the growth of the cell separation technologies market. Growth in government spending in the biotechnology area and development in separation technologies are the other factors that help in the growth of the market. Besides, increasing cell therapy-oriented research and development across the globe drives the market growth. However, the lack of skilled healthcare professionals and regulatory issues may hinder the growth of the global market.

Oncology and Stem Cell Research Segment Enhance Growth for Cell Separation Technologies Market

The global cell separation technologies market is segmented based on technology and application. In terms of technology, the global cell separation technologies market is fragmented into immunomagnetic cell separation, Fluorescence-activated cell sorting, density gradient centrifugation, microfluidic cell separation, and other technologies. By application, the global market is divided into stem cell research, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, cancer research, and other applications. Oncology and Stem Cell research are the most important application areas for this market and most of the company focuses on these fields.

Based on end-user, the market is bifurcated into biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies, hospitals & diagnostic laboratories, academic & research institutes, and other end users. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology segment is likely to grow at a beneficial rate due to an increase in research and development in these centers.

North America Holds Dominance in the Global Cell Separation Technologies Market

Geographically, the global cell separation technologies market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-pacific and the Rest of the World. North America is leading the global cell separation technologies market due to improved research infrastructure. Furthermore, increased government funding in the life science arena also helps in the growth of the market in the North American region.

The Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period owing to growing awareness towards chronic diseases and growth in government initiatives to improve cell-based technology. Improving healthcare infrastructure also helps the growth of the market in the Asia Pacific region. India and China are anticipated to be the fastest-growing cell separation technologies markets in Asia.

Cell Separation Technologies Market: Competitive Landscape

The global cell separation technologies market comprises with the players such as Terumo BCT, Inc., STEMCELL Technologies, Inc., pluriSelect GmbH, Miltenyi Biotec GmbH, Merck Millipore, Life Technologies Corporation, and BD Biosciences. These players have adopted strategies such as mergers and acquisitions to raise their share and presence in the global cell separation technologies market.

Browse Detailed TOC and Description of This Exclusive [email protected]

https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/healthcare-medical-devices/global-cell-separation-technologies-market



Reasons to Buy this Report:

=> Comprehensive analysis of global as well as regional markets of the cell separation technologies.

=> Complete coverage of all the product type and application segments to analyze the trends, developments, and forecast of market size up to 2025.

=> Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in this market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and the latest developments of the company.

=> Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.