Global Enterprise Project Management Market 2019 Share, Size, Global Trend, Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Enterprise Project Management is the field of organizational development that supports organizations in managing integrally and adapting themselves to the changes of a transformation.

Scope of the Report:

The global Enterprise Project Management market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Enterprise Project Management.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Enterprise Project Management market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Enterprise Project Management market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Orangescrum

ProjectManager

Genius Project

Workfront

Planview

Easy Projects

Wrike

Clarizen

IFS

Microsoft

Cherwell

Unit4

e-Builder

Teamwork

ActiveCollab

Edaratgroup

Project Open

Oracle

Project Insight

PMware

Dassault Systèmes

Critigen

Ultra Consultants

Zilicus

P2ware

OpenProject

Saviom

OneVizion

Deltek

Triskell

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Cloud-Based

On-Premise

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Table Of Contents:

1 Enterprise Project Management Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Enterprise Project Management

1.2 Classification of Enterprise Project Management by Types

1.2.1 Global Enterprise Project Management Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Enterprise Project Management Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Cloud-Based

1.2.4 On-Premise

1.3 Global Enterprise Project Management Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Enterprise Project Management Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Large Enterprises

1.3.3 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

1.4 Global Enterprise Project Management Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Enterprise Project Management Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Enterprise Project Management Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Enterprise Project Management Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Enterprise Project Management Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Enterprise Project Management Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Enterprise Project Management Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Enterprise Project Management (2013-2023)



2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Orangescrum

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Enterprise Project Management Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Orangescrum Enterprise Project Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 ProjectManager

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Enterprise Project Management Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 ProjectManager Enterprise Project Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Genius Project

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Enterprise Project Management Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Genius Project Enterprise Project Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Workfront

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Enterprise Project Management Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Workfront Enterprise Project Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Planview

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Enterprise Project Management Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Planview Enterprise Project Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Easy Projects

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Enterprise Project Management Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Easy Projects Enterprise Project Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Wrike

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Enterprise Project Management Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Wrike Enterprise Project Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…….

