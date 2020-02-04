Global ETO Sterilization Equipment Market to 2025| Steris, Aurum Medicare Pte Ltd, Aurum Healthcare Sdn Bhd, Siam Steri Services, Sina Sterilgamma, Microtrol Sterilization Services

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global ETO Sterilization Equipment Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

This report focuses on the global ETO Sterilization Equipment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the ETO Sterilization Equipment development in United States, Europe and China.

Ethylene oxide (also known as EO or EtO) processing is widely used for the sterilization of healthcare devices and instruments. The process involves exposing products to ethylene oxide gas under vacuum in a sealed chamber.



In the coming years there is an increasing demand for EO sterilization in the regions of ASEAN that is expected to drive the market for more advanced EO sterilization. Increasing of medical fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, increasing of spending on health industry, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of EO sterilization will drive growth in Asia markets.

Although the market competition of EO sterilization is fierce globally, there are many enterprises can obtain considerable profit form the manufacturing and marketing of EO sterilization and that is the reason that we believe there will also be enterprises enter this market. But it is suggested that enterprises those have plans to enter this industry have careful analysis of this market and the advantages or disadvantages of themselves.

In 2017, the global ETO Sterilization Equipment market size was 43 million US$ and it is expected to reach 55 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 3.1% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Steris

Aurum Medicare Pte Ltd

Aurum Healthcare Sdn Bhd

Siam Steri Services

Sina Sterilgamma

Microtrol Sterilization Services

Contract Sterilization Services Pte Ltd

Steri-Care

Sterile Services Singapore

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Medical Consumable

Medical Equipment

Market segment by Application, split into

Injection Molding

Printing

Assembly Syringes and Needles

Blister Packing

Ethylene Oxide Sterilization

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America



The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global ETO Sterilization Equipment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the ETO Sterilization Equipment development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

