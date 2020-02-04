Global Feed Protein Ingredient Market to Undertake Strapping Growth During 2017-2023

Our latest research report entitled Feed Protein Ingredient Market (by source (plant sources and animal sources), application (feed and non-feed compound segment), by use(cattle, poultry, swine, pork)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of feed protein ingredient.

The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure feed protein ingredient cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential feed protein ingredient growth factors. The global feed protein ingredient market was worth USD 4 billion in 2015.

The report identified that the global feed protein ingredient market is driven by factors such as growing meat consumption worldwide, a consistent increase in population, increased export of beef from India, rapid urbanization as well as rising livestock production. On the other hand, the restraining factor identified in the study includes the presence of plant protein as an alternative likely to inhibit the market growth.

Increase in livestock production, FDA and EU approvals on these ingredients and strong consumer acceptance expected to bring opportunities to feed the protein ingredient market. Control over the price is the major challenge for manufacturers to expand further over the forecast period.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the global feed protein ingredient market by source, by application, by end-use and region. The segmentation based on the source includes plant sources and animal sources. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as feed and non-feed compound segment. On the basis of end-use market is segmented into cattle, poultry, swine, pork, and others.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The companies covered in the report include Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), Darling International Inc, the Scoular Company, Omega Protein Corporation, Roquette Freres, Aarhuskarlshamn AB (AAK), Bunge Ltd., Euroduna Rohstoffe Gmbh, Lansing Trade Group LLC, Beteiligungs-AG (Agrana).

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends, and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights into the factors that are driving and restraining the demand for feed protein ingredients globally as well as regionally. Moreover, the IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of feed protein ingredients.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the feed protein ingredient market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight into the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights the rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors of the feed protein ingredient market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.