Global Glucose Syrup Market to Witness Significant Rise in Revenue During the Forecast Period 2017-2027

Glucose syrup is a sweetening liquid which is made after the hydrolysis of glucose molecule, generally corn, rice, wheat and potato is taken to make glucose syrup because they are a rich source of starch. Glucose syrup is are used for making frozen dessert and candy. Glucose syrup are also used to make baked food items to add sweetness. Glucose syrup are generally free from fat, but contains high amount of calories. Glucose syrup made from cornstarch contains a small amount of thiamine, zinc as well as calcium. At times glucose sugar is also used in the manufacturing of beer. At home glucose sugar is a very common ingredient, use to make homemade lemonade drink or iced tea. Many world class chef use glucose sugar to make their food taste better.

Market Segmentation: Glucose Syrup marketis segment on the basis of type, distribution channel and region. On the basis of type the glucose syrup market is segmented into glucose sugar with low dextrose equivalent value and glucose sugar with high dextrose equivalent value. Lower dextrose equivalent value mean high viscosity and low sweetness, whereas higher dextrose equivalent value means low viscosity and high sweetness. The demand for Glucose Syrup is also more because if offers a great alternative to the conventional granular sugar. On the basis of distribution channel the glucose syrup market is segmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, grocery stores and online stores. Grocery stores is expected to hold a relatively higher share in the glucose syrup market, followed by hypermarket/supermarket. On the basis of region the glucose syrup market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan and MEA.

Market Regional Outlook: Regional segment for the market of glucose syrup is divided into seven different regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan and MEA. Among these segment Asia Pacific and North America are expected to be the leader of glucose syrup market share globally, and is anticipated to be dominant in the coming future. In Asia Pacific region the countries like Australia, New Zealand and China are the key market for glucose syrup. In terms of revenue Western Europe is the also expected to be a leading contributor in theglucose syrupmarket.

Market Drivers: The rising demand for baked food items as well as cakes is increasing dramatically globally. In addition to that, glucose syrup are very much used in the making of candy because the consistency of glucose syrup, helps to prevent crystallization. The glucose syrup is highly preferred by the chefs as glucose syrup does not affect the appearance of the product and improves retention of moisture which keeps the baked food fresh. Use of glucose syrups has also increased in the making of confectionary items as it prevent grainy texture and maintains smooth texture. As glucose syrup provides an energy source for yeast, application in the brewery industry has also increased.

Glucose syrup provides glaze to fruit tart and jams, hence the use in the food industry has also increased. Glucose syrup contains short carbohydrates, hence it is easily digestible by the elderly people and infants as well. All these factors together contributes heavily to the popularity of glucose syrup which will help to boost the growth of the market in the forecast period. There are few restraining factors as well such as, Foods which contains glucose syrup make you feel hungry every time because you do not feel full, hence people gain weight in a short period of time. The body secrete more insulin when people consume glucose syrup which leads to many diseases.

Market Key Players: Some of the key players in glucose syrup market are Queen Fine Foods, Bakers Kitchen, Dr. Oetker, DGF Service, Karo Syrup, L’Epicerie and Sunar Misir among others.