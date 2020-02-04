Global Gluten-Free Packaged Food Industry 2017 Industry Analysis, Top Players, Revenue and Market Share Report

The latest report on Gluten-Free Packaged Food Market (by product (bakery, baby food, and ready meals)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of gluten-free packaged food. The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure gluten-free packaged food cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential gluten-free packaged food growth factors. The global gluten-free packaged food market was sized over USD 2.37 billion in 2015. The global gluten-free packaged food market is projected to grow with a CAGR between 6.0% and 6.5% during 2017-2023.

Gluten-Free Packaged Food Market: Insights

Introduction of new gluten-free products, the health and wellness trend is another major factor for the growing demand for gluten-free food products, gluten-free products are generally consumed among people suffering from gluten-related disorders such as celiac disease and other gluten allergy remains the key factor driving the growth of global gluten-free packaged food market. Furthermore, the growth in this market is also escalated by raising numbers of gluten-intolerant consumers in the world market.

Moreover, rules and regulations for gluten-free packaged foods vary across countries, corruption among the manufacturers, the pricing of the gluten-free packaged food is a major concern among consumers are the key factors restraining the growth of this market. Rising awareness and the health and wellness trend, and increased marketing initiatives by the manufacturers are likely to bring more opportunities to this market.

Gluten-Free Packaged Food Market: Segmentation

The report segments the gluten-free packaged food market by product and by region. Market segmentation based on different product includes a bakery, pasta, baby food, and ready meals.

Gluten-Free Packaged Food Market: Competitive Landscape

The companies covered in the report include Freedom Foods Group Ltd, Dr. Schar AG/SpA, Hain Celestial Group Inc, Boulder Brands Inc, Others.

