Global Kombucha Market-Outlook, Opportunity, Projects, Application and Company Analysis 2019-2025

Our latest research report entitled Kombucha Market (by flavors (Citric, Coconut, Fruits, Flowers, Herbs, Roots, Spices), by microbial culture type (bacteria, mold, yeast)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of kombucha. The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure kombucha cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential kombucha growth factors. The global kombucha market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.35% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Kombucha is fermented carbonated functional beverages made from black tea, sugar and kombucha culture, a symbiotic culture of bacteria, mold, yeast, and some other ingredients. For obtaining different flavors other ingredients such as citrus, coconut, flowers, fruits, herbs, roots and spices are added. The kombucha obtained at the end of the fermentation process, after four weeks. It contains antioxidants, enzymes, probiotics, vitamins, and vinegar.

Moreover, it contains acids such as acetic, gluconic and lactic. Traditionally in China, kombucha found applications in treating inflammatory ailments and cancer. Kombucha helps in reducing headaches, stress, and weight, improving digestion and energy levels and it is a useful remedy for acne.

The increasing demand for alcoholic beverages, functional beverages, sports and energy drinks, natural and fortified drink, along with increasing awareness about the health benefits of kombucha, drive the growth of the global kombucha market. The increasing popularity of flavored kombucha products is expected to drive the growth of the kombucha market. Further, increasing occurrences of lifestyle-related health issues such as diabetes, high blood pressure, arthritis, and others are enhancing the demand for kombucha products, due to its health benefits for various medical conditions. The presence of anti-oxidants and anti-bacterial properties are making kombucha, a favorite alternative for green tea, among health-conscious people.

Besides, governments are also promoting the kombucha, as a health drink, in various countries and are expected to boost the growth of the kombucha market. On the flip side, the high cost of kombucha products is likely to restrain the growth of the global kombucha market. The new strict regulations for kombucha products in various countries will be a challenge for major players in the market. Moreover, increasing demand for fortified and functional beverages is expected to provide growth opportunities for the kombucha market, during the forecast period.

North America Region Dominated the Kombucha Market

In terms of geographies, North America region dominated the kombucha market. Owing to the presence of major kombucha manufacturers in the USA, a wider range of flavors and increasing awareness about the health benefits of kombucha among people are some of the boosting factors for the growth of kombucha market. Further, Asia-Pacific is the second-largest market and it is expected to be the fastest-growing kombucha market globally during the forecast period.

In Asia Pacific region factors such as increasing demand for functional beverages and awareness about the health benefits of kombucha drives the growth of the Asian Market. The European region due to the growing demand for functional beverages in Western European nations drives the growth of the kombucha market.

Segments Covered

The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of the kombucha market. Moreover, the global kombucha market is segmented by flavors and by microbial culture type. The global kombucha market by flavors covers Citric, Coconut, Fruits, Flowers, Herbs, Roots, Spices and others. On the basis of the microbial type, the kombucha market is segmented as bacteria, mold, yeast, and others.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The companies covered in the report include manufacturers of the global kombucha market include Buchi Kombucha, Cell-Nique Corporation, GT’s Kombucha, Hain Celestial Group, KeVita Inc, Kosmic Kombucha, Makana Beverages Inc, Millenium Products Inc, Nesalla Kombucha, Redbull Gmbh, Reed’s Inc and Revive Kombucha.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends, and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand for kombucha globally as well as regionally. Moreover, the IGR-Growth matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis of kombucha.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2019 to 2025. We also have highlighted future trends in the kombucha market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight into the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights the rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors of the kombucha market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.