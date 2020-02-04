Global Laboratory Centrifuge Market : Key Players, Growth, Analysis 2019 to 2025

Infinium Global Research has added a new report on “Laboratory Centrifuge Market (Product Type – Equipment, and Accessories; Rotor Design – Fixed-angle Rotors, Swinging-bucket Rotors, Vertical Rotors, and Other Rotors; Intended Use – General Purpose Centrifuges, Clinical Centrifuges, and Preclinical Centrifuges; Application – Diagnostics, Microbiology, Cellomics, Genomics, Proteomics, Blood Component Separation, and Other Applications; End User – Hospitals, Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies, and Academic and Research Institutions): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global laboratory centrifuge market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Growing Aging Population Boost Growth for Laboratory Centrifuge Market

The growing incidence of chronic diseases like cancer is one of the major factors driving the growth of the laboratory centrifuge market globally. An increase in the aging population with higher susceptibility to diseases because of low immunity power also boosts the growth of the market. Furthermore, technological advancements, new product launches, and an increase in research activities in the field of life sciences & biotechnology fuels the growth of the global laboratory centrifuge market.

However, the high cost of equipment and reduced sales of the equipment due to extended lifespan are some of the major factors hindering the growth of the market. Moreover, the growing number of diagnostic laboratories across the globe creates an opportunity for the growth of the laboratory centrifuge market in the next few years.

Dominance Held by North America in the Global Laboratory Centrifuge Market

Geographically, the global laboratory centrifuge market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-pacific and the Rest of the World. Among all, North America is leading the global laboratory centrifuge market due to the large base of the biopharmaceutical industry and diagnostics laboratories in the North America region.

The Asia Pacific is likely to grow at a faster rate due to rapidly improving healthcare facilities in countries like India, China, South Korea, and Malaysia. Japan dominated the Asia Pacific laboratory centrifuge market whereas China is estimated to record exponential growth rate through the forecast period. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa region are expected to uphold steady growth rates during the forecast period.

Microbiology Projects a Steady Growth in the Global Laboratory Centrifuge Market

The global laboratory centrifuge market is segmented based on product type, rotor design, intended use, application, and end-user. In terms of product type, the global market is segmented into equipment and accessories. Equipment is further sub-segmented into multipurpose centrifuges, microcentrifuges, ultra-centrifuges, mini centrifuges, and other equipment. Accessories are also sub-segmented into rotors, tubes, centrifuge bottles, buckets, plates, and other accessories.

Meanwhile, based on rotor design, the global market is bifurcated into fixed-angle rotors, swinging bucket rotors, vertical rotors, and other rotor designs. By intended use, the market is fragmented into general-purpose centrifuges, clinical centrifuges, preclinical centrifuges, and preparative ultracentrifuges. Based on the application, the global laboratory centrifuge market is distributed into diagnostic, microbiology, cellonomics, proteomics, genomics, blood component separation, and other applications. In terms of end-user, the market is categorized into hospitals, biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies, and academic & research institutes.

Laboratory Centrifuge Market: Competitive Analysis

The global laboratory centrifuge market comprises with the players such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Hitachi Koki Co., Ltd., Sartorius AG, Beckman Coulter, Inc., Sigma Laborzentrifugen GmbH, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Eppendorf Group, Neuation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

