Global Marine Seismic Equipment Market to 2025| Agile Seismic, FailfieldNodal, Seismic Equipment Solution, Geo Marine Survey Systems, Polarcus DMCC, Fugro N.V., SeaBird Exploration

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Marine seismic surveys are carried out to generate subsea bottom profiles for industries such as oil & gas, energy, and construction. This type of surveying is conducted by generating mechanical sound waves that are sent into the earth. The energy reflected back from the earth is measured by recording sensors.

The marine seismic operations require various equipments such as seismic sensors, streamers, geophones, hydrophones, energy sources (air/water gun), streamers and sub-bottom profilers. A seismic source creates an acoustic signal in the water. These signals penetrate into the seabed, and are reflected back to the seismic sensors. Further, these sensors measure seismic vibrations by converting ground motion into a measurable electronic signal. These recorded signals are then subjected further for processing and interpretation to yield comprehensible information about the subsea surface.

The Marine Seismic Equipment market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Marine Seismic Equipment.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Agile Seismic

FailfieldNodal

Seismic Equipment Solution

Geo Marine Survey Systems

Polarcus DMCC

Fugro N.V.

SeaBird Exploration

Petroleum Geo-Services (PGS)

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical

Mitcham Industries



Marine Seismic Equipment Breakdown Data by Type

Sub-Bottom Profilers

Seismic Sensors

Scalar Sensor

Vector Sensor

Geophones & Hydrophones

Streamers

Single Streamer

Multiple Streamers

Air / Water Guns

Marine Seismic Equipment Breakdown Data by Application

Oil & Gas

Energy

Construction

Marine Seismic Equipment Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions



The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Marine Seismic Equipment status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Marine Seismic Equipment manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

