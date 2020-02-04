Global Medical Nonwoven Disposables Industry 2019 Market Research Report, Popular Trends & Technological Advancements, Forecast & Opportunities

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the “Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market (Product – Surgical Products, Wound Dressings, and Incontinence Products; Material – Polypropylene, Polyethylene, Acetate, Rayon, Polyamides and Polyesters, Acrylic, and Other Materials; End User – Hospitals, Clinics, Nursing Homes, Consumer, and Home Health Care, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025”. The global medical nonwoven disposables market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Rise in Healthcare Spending, Reduced the Cost of Nonwoven Products Also Fuels Market Growth Globally

Growing demand for advancement in wound dressing techniques is the major factor driving the growth of the global medical nonwoven disposables market across the globe. The growing frequency of Hospital-acquired infections and problems faced by the people in the other key factor driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the rise in healthcare spending reduced the cost of nonwoven products also fuelling market growth globally. However, concerns regarding disposable medical nonwoven products, robotic-assisted surgeries are some of the major factors that may hinder the growth of the medical nonwoven disposables market over the forecast period. Despite the headwinds, technological innovations in nanotechnology and its increased use in medical nonwoven disposables production are estimated to create beneficial opportunities for the medical nonwoven disposables market in the upcoming years.

Polypropylene Segment is Expected to Hold the Largest Share

The global medical nonwoven disposables market is segmented on the basis of product, material, and end-user. Based on the product, the global market is categorized into surgical products, wound dressings, and Incontinence Products. Surgical products segmented is further divided into surgical masks, surgical drape, shoe cover, surgical cap, surgical gown, sterile nonwoven swab, and other products. Meanwhile, incontinence products are further sub-segmented into disposable underwear, cotton pad, panty shield, and disposable diaper. In terms of material, the market is bifurcated into polypropylene, polyethylene, acetate, rayon, polyamides & polyesters, Acrylic, and Other Materials. Among them, the polypropylene segment is expected to hold the largest share due to the cost-effectiveness in the manufacturing of medical nonwoven disposables. On the basis of end-user, the medical nonwoven disposables market is fragmented into Hospitals, Clinics, Nursing Homes, consumer & home health care, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers.

North America is Leading in the Industry and is Expected to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period

In terms of region, North America is leading the medical nonwoven disposables market and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increase in mergers & acquisitions and technological advancements. Europe is expected to be the second-largest region in the medical nonwoven disposables market over the forecast period. This is mainly due to the growth in the adoption of medical nonwoven disposables in the region. Moreover, Asia Pacific is expected to witness beneficial growth throughout the forecast period owing to the growth in government expenditure on health care. Furthermore, an increase in awareness in countries such as India, China, and Japan is further contributing to the growth of the market in this region.

Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market: Competitive Analysis

The global medical nonwoven disposables market comprises with the players such as Domtar Corporation, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Freudenberg & Co. KG, Molnlycke Health Care AB, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Ahlstrom-Munksjo, Berry Global Inc., Medtronic plc, Avintiv Inc., UniCharm Corporation among others.

