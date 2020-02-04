Global Ozone Therapy in Dermatology Industry 2019 Industry Analysis, Top Players, Revenue and Market Share Report

Infinium Global Research has recently published a report on “Ozone Therapy in Dermatology Market (Type – Devices, and Medication; Application – Eczema, Herpes, Acneiform Eruption, Psoriasis, Mycosis, and Other Applications; End User – Hospitals, Dermatology Clinics, and Other End Users): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025”. The report shows in-depth information about ozone therapy in the dermatology market which is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Growing demand for minimally invasive techniques boosts growth for Ozone Therapy in Dermatology Market

The increasing demand for dermatological ozone therapy machines in the treatment of eczema, acneiform eruption, and psoriasis drive the growth of ozone therapy in the dermatology market. Ozone therapy in dermatology is suitable for individuals affected by dermatological diseases. The increasing demand for minimally invasive technique, lesser surgical instrument requisites, and minimum healthcare costs contribute to the growth of ozone therapy in the dermatology market.

The growing number of ozone therapy users propels the growth of ozone therapy in the dermatology market. The rising prevalence of using ozone therapy devices owing to its benefits in the complete therapeutic solution for different disorders fuel the growth of ozone therapy in the dermatology market. In addition, rising programs and initiatives by various authorities to extend the awareness about the benefits of ozone stimulate the growth of ozone therapy in dermatology. On the flip side, lack of approval for ozone therapy and related devices in some regions restraints the growth of ozone therapy in the dermatology market. Moreover, research and development create new opportunities for the growth of ozone therapy in the dermatology market.

Ozonated oils and creams anticipated growing at a steady pace over the forecast period

The global ozone therapy in the dermatology market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and end-user. Based on type, ozone therapy in the dermatology market is divided into devices and medications. The devices include ozone generators, ozone syringes, dermatological ozone therapy devices, and other devices. The medication consists of ozonated oil and creams and other medications. Based on application, ozone therapy in the dermatology market is divided into Eczema, Herpes, Acneiform Eruption, Psoriasis, Mycosis, and other applications. The end-user segment consists of hospitals, dermatology clinics, and other end users.

Europe holds a dominant share in the Ozone Therapy in Dermatology Market

Geographically, the global ozone therapy in dermatology market is divided into North America, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Europe is expected to hold a dominant share in global ozone therapy in the dermatology market. The rising adoption of ozone therapy in dermatology in the Europe region contributes to the growth of ozone therapy in the dermatology market. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow in ozone therapy in the dermatology market at a healthy CAGR over the forecast period. The rising number of dermatology clinics in the Asia-Pacific region propels the growth of ozone therapy in the dermatology market in Asia-Pacific.

Ozone Therapy in Dermatology Market: Competitive Landscape

The leading players in global ozone therapy in the dermatology market are Apoza Enterprise Co. Ltd., HUMARES GmbH, Dr.J.Hansler GmbH OZONOSAN, Herrmann, The Ozone Company, Zotzmann + Stahl GmbH + Co. KG, MEDOZONS Ltd., o3organics, OzoLabs, LLC, Promolife, and other companies. Companies are investing in research and development and adopting strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and new product launches to maximize the market share in the global ozone therapy in the dermatology market.

