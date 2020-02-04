Global Patient Positioning Systems Market- Trends, Price, Share and Growth Rate from 2019 to 2025

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the “Patient Positioning Systems Market (Product Type – Surgical Tables, Tables, Radiolucent Imaging Tables, Accessories, and Other Patient Positioning Systems; Application – Surgery, Diagnostics, and Other Applications; End-user – Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centres, and Other End-users): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025”. Patient positioning systems are used in healthcare facilities for repositioning and mobility of patients. These systems are necessary for the elderly population for regular activities and recovery from surgeries. The global patient positioning systems market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Advancement and Development of Products Promote the Growth of the Industry

The wide applications of patient positioning systems in healthcare drive the growth of patient positioning systems market. The growing geriatric population worldwide contributes to the growth of the patient positioning systems market. The advancement and development of products promote the growth of the patient positioning systems market. The surge in demand for patient positioning systems products in hospitals stimulates the growth of patient positioning systems market.

The rising number of mentally challenged patient hospitalization propels the growth of the patient positioning systems market. On the flip side, the availability of other substitute technologies hampers the growth of the patient positioning systems market. Moreover, technological advancement encourages innovations that create new opportunities for the growth of patient positioning systems market.

Patient Positioning Systems Market is Segmented into Product Type, Application, and End-user

The global patient positioning systems market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and end-user. Based on product type, the patient positioning systems market is divided into surgical tables, tables, radiolucent imaging tables, accessories, and other patient positioning systems. The application segment includes surgery, diagnostics, and other applications. Surgery sub-segment is anticipated to dominate the application segment. Based on the end-user segment, the patient positioning systems market is classified into hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and other end-users. Hospitals sub-segment is expected to have the largest share in the end-user segment of patient positioning systems market owing to the rising inflow of patients in hospitals.

North America is Expected to have a Premium Share in the Global Patient Positioning Systems Industry

Geographically, the global patient positioning systems market is divided into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. North America is expected to have a premium share in the global patient positioning systems market. The rising adoption of advanced healthcare facilities and the rising use of patient positioning systems in physiotherapy and orthopedic departments in North America contributes to the growth of patient positioning systems market in North America. Asia-pacific region is anticipated to grow in the global patient positioning systems market with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period. The rising healthcare industry and the growing aging population in countries such as India, China drive the growth of patient positioning systems market in the Asia-Pacific region. Europe is growing in the global patient positioning systems market.

Patient Positioning Systems Market: Competitive Landscape

The key players in the global patient positioning systems market are Stryker Corporation, Medline Industries, Inc., STERIS Corporation, Smith & Nephew plc, LEONI Special Cables GmbH, Medtronic plc, Hill-Rom Services, Inc., OPT SurgiSystems S.r.l., Skytron, LLC, SchureMed, and other companies. Companies are operating in the global patient positioning systems market are adopting strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and new product launches that expand their market share.

