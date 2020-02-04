Global Phosphorus Pentasulfide Market to Register Stable Expansion During 2017-2027

Phosphorus Pentasulfide Market: Definition and Introduction

Phosphorus Pentasulfide is an inorganic compound, generally found in solid form. Phosphorus Pentasulfide appears greenish yellow in color, which sometimes changes to greenish gray color because of the presence of impurities. Phosphorus Pentasulfide is soluble in carbon disulfide, while it is insoluble in other commonly used solvents such as DMF and DMSO and reacts strongly with them. Also, Phosphorus Pentasulfide reacts with moisture or water to produce hydrogen sulfide, which is a highly flammable and toxic gas. Phosphorus Pentasulfide also produces phosphorus pentaoxide upon its reaction with water, which emits toxic fumes, whose mixture in air can create an explosive hazard. Phosphorus Pentasulfide is easily ignited due to friction and also contact with sparks. Phosphorus Pentasulfide has the same smell as that of hydrogen sulfide, similar to the stench of rotten eggs. Phosphorus Pentasulfide is dangerous for human contact, and causes severe irritation to the eyes and skin, with possibilities of long term damage. Inhalation of Phosphorus Pentasulfide can damage the nose and throat, while exposure in high quantity can lead to a person suffering anosmia (a condition where patient loses sense of smell). There are many other detrimental effects of exposure to Phosphorus Pentasulfide such as nausea, dizziness, sweating, and weakness. Some research has also indicated to the possibility of Phosphorus Pentasulfide being a carcinogen for humans. The corrosive and toxic nature of Phosphorus Pentasulfide, combined with its reactive properties and fire hazards, have led the substance to be highly regulated by government bodies across the world. The US Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has included Phosphorus Pentasulfide on its “Hazardous Substance List”, which leads to the mandatory following of set guidelines and safety measures while manufacturing, transporting and using the substance. Phosphorus Pentasulfide is subject to similar regulations across other regions as well. Phosphorus Pentasulfide is utilized for various industrial applications and finds use in the chemicals, automotive and agricultural sectors. Phosphorus Pentasulfide is usually supplied by manufacturers in the form of flakes, powder or granules.

Considering these aspects of the Phosphorus Pentasulfide, the study of the trends and forecasts of the Phosphorus Pentasulfide market becomes an important read.

Phosphorus Pentasulfide Market: Segmentation

On the basis of Form, the Phosphorus Pentasulfide market can be segmented as,

Flakes

Powder

Granules

On the basis of Application, the Phosphorus Pentasulfide market can be segmented as,

Lubricant Additive

Pesticide and Insecticide Manufacturing

Flotation Agent Manufacturing

Safety Matches Manufacturing

Others

On the basis of End Use Industry, the Phosphorus Pentasulfide market can be segmented as,

Automotive

Agriculture

Mining

Chemicals

Others

Phosphorus Pentasulfide Market: Dynamics

Phosphorus Pentasulfide is used in the manufacturing of sulfur and phosphorus containing compounds. One of the key applications of Phosphorus Pentasulfide is in the manufacture of phosphorus based additives, particularly zinc-dithio-phosphates (ZDDP). Phosphorus Pentasulfide is used as a raw material for producing ZDPP, which is a phosphorus based lubricant additive. ZDPP is used extensively as an ingredient in motor oils, where it works as an anti-corrosive and anti-wear agent. The phosphorus containing coating of ZDPP compounds inhibits friction between metallic parts of an automotive. Another key application of Phosphorus Pentasulfide is in the synthesis of pesticides. Agricultural pesticides such as Malathion and Parathion are key examples of pest control products manufactured from Phosphorus Pentasulfide. Malathion is a widely used organophosphate insecticide, which is used not only in agriculture, but also for public health purposes, such as mosquito eradication. The use of Parathion has come under intense regulation due to its toxic nature, which has curbed its application in many countries. Phosphorus Pentasulfide is also used to produce flotation agents, which are used in the mining industry for enhancing mineral recovery. Phosphorus Pentasulfide is also used in the production of safety matches, courtesy its highly reactive nature and ignition triggered by friction. Thus there is significant use of Phosphorus Pentasulfide in multiple industries. However, demand for Phosphorus Pentasulfide will be driven primarily by the agriculture and automotive sectors.

Phosphorus Pentasulfide Market: Regional Outlook

Demand for Phosphorus Pentasulfide is projected to grow at a moderate pace in the next few years. Asia Pacific region is expected to be a significant market for Phosphorus Pentasulfide, with growing production of agricultural pesticides. The large automotive industry in the region also makes it a key consumption hub of lubrication additives manufactured from Phosphorus Pentasulfide. North America and Europe are also key regional market for Phosphorus Pentasulfide market, although stringent regulations regarding toxicity, industrial health & safety and environment will impact demand growth. The import and use of the pesticide Parathion is banned by nearly 50 countries across the world. China, Japan, U.S., and India are few of the important country level markets for Phosphorus Pentasulfide.

Phosphorus Pentasulfide Market: Market Participants

