Global Process Oils Market Key Trends, Challenges, Overview & Status 2019

The global market for process oils reached nearly $5.1 billion in 2017 and should reach $6.0 billion by 2022, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5% for the period of 2017-2022.

Report Includes:

87 data tables and 67 additional tables

An overview of the global markets and emerging opportunities for process oils

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

Market overview segmented by type, application, and by region

Description of the regulations and policies that affect the process oil market

Insight into the factors influencing market growth, such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Company profiles of major key players in the market, including Avista oil AG, Chevron Corp., ExxonMobil Chemical Co. Inc., Lanxess and Phillips 66

Report Scope

The scope of the report is widely characterized on the basis of consumption of process oils across geographies, which include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world. The report also covers different applications of process oils in tires and rubber, polymers, personal care products, textiles, coatings, defoamers and adhesives.

Although the report intends to include the numerous applications of process oil, it does not include revenue generated from the use of process oil in transformers nor applications of process oil as a lubricant in industrial machines and tools.

Estimated values used are based on manufacturers’ total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Scope of Report

Intended Audience

Research Methodology

Analyst’s Credentials

Related BCC Research Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Definition of the Market

Classification of Process Oils

Paraffinic Process Oil

Naphthenic Process Oil

Aromatic Process Oil

Noncarcinogenic Process Oil

Selection of Process Oils

Process Oil Groups

Applications of Process Oils

Tires and Rubber

Polymers

Personal Care Products

Textiles

Others (Adhesive, Coatings, Defoamers)

Factors Influencing Market Growth

