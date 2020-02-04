Global Process Oils Market Key Trends, Challenges, Overview & Status 2019
The global market for process oils reached nearly $5.1 billion in 2017 and should reach $6.0 billion by 2022, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5% for the period of 2017-2022.
Report Includes:
87 data tables and 67 additional tables
An overview of the global markets and emerging opportunities for process oils
Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022
To Get Sample Copy of Report visit @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1532655
Market overview segmented by type, application, and by region
Description of the regulations and policies that affect the process oil market
Insight into the factors influencing market growth, such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities
Company profiles of major key players in the market, including Avista oil AG, Chevron Corp., ExxonMobil Chemical Co. Inc., Lanxess and Phillips 66
Report Scope
The scope of the report is widely characterized on the basis of consumption of process oils across geographies, which include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world. The report also covers different applications of process oils in tires and rubber, polymers, personal care products, textiles, coatings, defoamers and adhesives.
Although the report intends to include the numerous applications of process oil, it does not include revenue generated from the use of process oil in transformers nor applications of process oil as a lubricant in industrial machines and tools.
Estimated values used are based on manufacturers’ total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.
Browse Complete Report with TOC @ https://www.researchmoz.us/process-oils-emerging-opportunities-and-global-markets-report.html/toc
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Introduction
Study Goals and Objectives
Scope of Report
Intended Audience
Research Methodology
Analyst’s Credentials
Related BCC Research Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
Definition of the Market
Classification of Process Oils
Paraffinic Process Oil
Naphthenic Process Oil
Aromatic Process Oil
Noncarcinogenic Process Oil
Selection of Process Oils
Process Oil Groups
Make An Enquiry @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=1532655
Applications of Process Oils
Tires and Rubber
Polymers
Personal Care Products
Textiles
Others (Adhesive, Coatings, Defoamers)
Factors Influencing Market Growth
About ResearchMoz
ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.
For More Information Kindly Contact:
ResearchMoz
Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,
Tel: +1-518-621-2074
USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948
Email: [email protected]
Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG
Blog: https://studyanalyst.blogspot.in