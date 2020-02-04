Global Seed Treatment Market- Trends, Price, Share and Growth Rate from 2019 to 2025

New report published by Infinium Global Research on “Seed Treatment Market (Type – Chemical Seed Treatment, and Non-chemical Seed Treatment; Application Technique – Seed Coating, Seed Dressing, and Seed Pelleting; Crop – Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, and Other Crop Types; Function – Seed Protection, and Seed Enhancement): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025” Seed treatment is referred to application of fungicide, insecticide or combination of both to the seeds as disinfectants to disinfect them from seed-borne or soil-borne pathogens and insects. The seed treatment also helps improve the yield of crops, reduce germination time and enhance productivity.

Rising Awareness Projects Growth for the Global Seed Treatment Market

Seed treatment is accounted for as the most cost-efficient solution in comparison to conventional spraying. The rise in awareness amongst the farming community regarding easy usage and cost efficiency propels the growth of the global seed treatment market. The growing awareness regarding the benefits of seed treatment enhances growth for the global seed treatment market. Moreover, the rise in investments from the government for research and development and educating farmers regarding the various modern agricultural techniques generate growth opportunities for Seed Treatment Market.

Cereal and Grain Accounted to Hold the Largest Share in the Global Seed Treatment Market

According to the analyst, the scope of the market is analyzed by type, application technique, crop, and function. Based on type the market includes chemical seed treatment and non-chemical seed treatment. Based on the application technique the market includes seed coating, seed dressing, and seed pelleting. Based on crop the study includes cereals and grains, oilseeds and pulses, and other crop types.

The cereal and grain segments are anticipated to hold a dominant share in the global seed treatment market. Owing to maximum use on highly productive cereal and grain crops such as corn, soya bean, etc. Based on the market the study includes seed protection and seed enhancement. The seed protection segment propels growth in the global seed treatment market.

Major Key Players in the Seed Treatment Market

Based on the analysis of the market, the leading companies in the study include Germains Seed Technology, Croda International Plc, UPL Limited, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., FMC Corporation, Nufarm, Monsanto, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Dow AgroSciences LLC, and BASF SE.

In September 2019, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. announced regarding their agreement with Nufarm Ltd. to acquire all shares of Nufarm’s four subsidiaries in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, and Colombia. In July 2019, Croda International Plc acquired Rewitec GmbH. In February 2019, UPL Limited announced the complete acquisition of Arysta LifeScience Inc. for $4.2 billion from Platform Specialty Products.

In January 2019, Germains Seed Technology opened a new organic automated processing facility and Research and Development Lab in Gilroy. The investment includes over $7 million to construct the new 37,500 sq. ft certified organic facility.

North America Anticipated to Hold a Dominant Share in the Seed Treatment Market

Owing to the presence of major agrochemical players in the region, North America holds the largest share in the global Seed Treatment Market. Furthermore, the government’s continuous focus for the promotion of the adoption of modern technology by the farmers fuels the demand for the seed treatment market in the region. Europe accounts to hold the second-largest share in the world. Asia-Pacific shows growth at a steady pace over the forecast period.

About Us

Infinium Global Research provides in-depth insight regarding the market, its trends, indicators, and factors that drive and restrain the growth of the market. IGR expertise in the analysis of the market growth using analytical tools, that were also used to analyze the market for the seed market.

Moreover, IGR has also covered related topics with seed, such as seed market, linseed oil market, etc. Other than food and beverage, IGR also deals in the field of agriculture, automotive, aerospace and defense, chemical and materials, healthcare and medical devices, consumer goods and packaging, energy, infrastructure and mining, ICT, semiconductors and electronics and industrial automation.

