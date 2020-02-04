Global Shower Heads Market: Global Advancements, Conversion Trends, Business Models, Technology Roadmap, Worldwide Forecasts and Analysis 2013 – 2020

According to this study, over the next five years the Shower Heads market will register a 4.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 4042.6 million by 2025, from $ 3422.2 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Shower Heads business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Shower Heads market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Shower Heads value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Fixed Showerhead

Handheld Showerhead

In 2018, handheld showerhead accounted for a major share of 56% the global shower heads market.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Household

Commercial

Household holds an important share in terms of applications.

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Aqualisa

Moen, Inc.

Zoe Industries, Inc.

Grohe AG

Jacuzzi Group Worldwide

Dornbracht

Masco Corporation

Jaquar & Company Private Limited

Hansgrohe AG

Kohler Co.

MX Group

Vigo Industries LLC

TRITON SHOWERS

15 Vola A/S

ROHL LLC

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Shower Heads consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Shower Heads market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Shower Heads manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Shower Heads with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Shower Heads submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Shower Heads Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Shower Heads Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Shower Heads Segment by Type

2.2.1 Fixed Showerhead

2.2.2 Handheld Showerhead

2.3 Shower Heads Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Shower Heads Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Shower Heads Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Shower Heads Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Shower Heads Segment by Application

2.4.1 Household

2.4.2 Commercial

2.5 Shower Heads Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Shower Heads Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Shower Heads Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Shower Heads Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Shower Heads by Company

3.1 Global Shower Heads Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Shower Heads Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Shower Heads Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Shower Heads Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Shower Heads Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Shower Heads Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Shower Heads Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Shower Heads Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Shower Heads Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Shower Heads Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Shower Heads by Regions

4.1 Shower Heads by Regions

4.2 Americas Shower Heads Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Shower Heads Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Shower Heads Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Shower Heads Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Shower Heads Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Shower Heads Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Shower Heads Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Shower Heads Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Shower Heads Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Shower Heads Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Shower Heads Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Shower Heads Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Shower Heads Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Shower Heads Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Shower Heads by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Shower Heads Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Shower Heads Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Shower Heads Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Shower Heads Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Shower Heads by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Shower Heads Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Shower Heads Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Shower Heads Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Shower Heads Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Shower Heads Distributors

10.3 Shower Heads Customer

11 Global Shower Heads Market Forecast

11.1 Global Shower Heads Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)

11.2 Global Shower Heads Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Shower Heads Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.2 Global Shower Heads Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Shower Heads Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Shower Heads Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Aqualisa

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 Shower Heads Product Offered

12.1.3 Aqualisa Shower Heads Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Aqualisa Latest Developments

12.2 Moen, Inc.

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 Shower Heads Product Offered

12.2.3 Moen, Inc. Shower Heads Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Moen, Inc. Latest Developments

12.3 Zoe Industries, Inc.

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 Shower Heads Product Offered

12.3.3 Zoe Industries, Inc. Shower Heads Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Zoe Industries, Inc. Latest Developments

12.4 Grohe AG

12.4.1 Company Information

12.4.2 Shower Heads Product Offered

12.4.3 Grohe AG Shower Heads Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Grohe AG Latest Developments

12.5 Jacuzzi Group Worldwide

12.5.1 Company Information

12.5.2 Shower Heads Product Offered

12.5.3 Jacuzzi Group Worldwide Shower Heads Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Jacuzzi Group Worldwide Latest Developments

12.6 Dornbracht

12.6.1 Company Information

12.6.2 Shower Heads Product Offered

12.6.3 Dornbracht Shower Heads Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Dornbracht Latest Developments

12.7 Masco Corporation

12.7.1 Company Information

12.7.2 Shower Heads Product Offered

12.7.3 Masco Corporation Shower Heads Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Masco Corporation Latest Developments

12.8 Jaquar & Company Private Limited

12.8.1 Company Information

12.8.2 Shower Heads Product Offered

12.8.3 Jaquar & Company Private Limited Shower Heads Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 Jaquar & Company Private Limited Latest Developments

12.9 Hansgrohe AG

12.9.1 Company Information

12.9.2 Shower Heads Product Offered

12.9.3 Hansgrohe AG Shower Heads Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Hansgrohe AG Latest Developments

12.10 Kohler Co.

12.10.1 Company Information

12.10.2 Shower Heads Product Offered

12.10.3 Kohler Co. Shower Heads Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 Kohler Co. Latest Developments

12.11 MX Group

12.11.1 Company Information

12.11.2 Shower Heads Product Offered

12.11.3 MX Group Shower Heads Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.11.4 Main Business Overview

12.11.5 MX Group Latest Developments

12.12 Vigo Industries LLC

12.12.1 Company Information

12.12.2 Shower Heads Product Offered

12.12.3 Vigo Industries LLC Shower Heads Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.12.4 Main Business Overview

12.12.5 Vigo Industries LLC Latest Developments

12.13 TRITON SHOWERS

12.13.1 Company Information

12.13.2 Shower Heads Product Offered

12.13.3 TRITON SHOWERS Shower Heads Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.13.4 Main Business Overview

12.13.5 TRITON SHOWERS Latest Developments

12.14 15 Vola A/S

12.14.1 Company Information

12.14.2 Shower Heads Product Offered

12.14.3 15 Vola A/S Shower Heads Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.14.4 Main Business Overview

12.14.5 15 Vola A/S Latest Developments

12.15 ROHL LLC

12.15.1 Company Information

12.15.2 Shower Heads Product Offered

12.15.3 ROHL LLC Shower Heads Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.15.4 Main Business Overview

12.15.5 ROHL LLC Latest Developments

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

