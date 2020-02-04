Global Touch Sensor Market : Key Players, Growth, Analysis 2019 to 2025

Infinium Global Research has recently published a premium report on the “Touch Sensor Market (Type – Resistive, Capacitive, Infrared, Surface Acoustic Wave, and Optical; Technology – Conventional, Flexible, and Other Technologies; Applications – Smartphones, Tablets, Monitors, Laptops, All-in-One Pcs, Biometric Systems, Automated Teller Machines, and Other Applications): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global touch sensor market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.2% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

According to the IGR research analysts’ integration in touch-enabled devices that are used in the retail and corporate sector is expected to provide growth opportunities to the market players. Retailers are looking for ways to facilitate online and offline integration and simplify the deployment and management of in-store technology. Advancements in touchscreen technology help to deliver a cost-effective solution.

The Rise of Touch Sensors in Various Consumer Electronics Devices Driving the Growth of the Market During the Forecast Period

The report gives an in-depth analysis of the global touch sensor market, focuses on market opportunities along with the trends driving the market. It provides the market segmentation by type (resistive, capacitive, infrared, surface acoustic wave and optical), by technology (conventional, flexible, and other technologies) by applications (smartphones, tablets, monitors, laptops, all-in-one pcs, biometric systems, automated teller machines, and other applications) and by region.

Capacitive touch sensing is the leading technology for notebook, slate, and handheld devices. Multi-finger applications have developed to make use of capacitive sensing capabilities. The low cost of the resistive touch screen is making it very attractive for many applications. Capacitive technology offers improved optical clarity, damage resistance, and a high signal-to-noise ratio.

It uses capacitive sensor technology etched in an XY array of electrodes to pinpoint selection accurately. Biometric touch sensing, a new approach to representing touch events that enable commodity devices to seamlessly integrate authentication into interaction: From each touch, the touchscreen senses the 2D input coordinates and at the same time, obtains biometric features that identify the user.

North America is Anticipated to Hold the Largest Share During the Forecast Period

Geographically, North America dominates the global touch sensor market owing to the presence of early technology adopters and the high penetration of smartphones and tablets in this region. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the forecasted period due to the extensive availability of low -cost consumer electronic devices such as smartphones & tablets.

Touch Sensor Market: Competitive Analysis

The key players featured in the report are Atmel Corp, 3M Touch Systems Inc., Banpil Photonics Inc., Cypress Semiconductor Corp, DMC Co., Ltd., Freescale Semiconductor Ltd., Neonode Inc., Fujitsu Ltd, Honeywell International Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, and other companies. In June 2019, Infineon Technologies agreed to buy Cypress Semiconductor.

Report Highlights

The report provides deep insights into the demand forecasts, market trends, and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights into the factors that are driving and restraining the growth in this market. Moreover, The IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of the touch sensor market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2019-2025. We also have highlighted future trends in the market that will affect the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight into the market share of the leading players.

Reasons to Buy this Report:

=> Comprehensive analysis of global as well as regional markets of the touch sensor.

=> Complete coverage of all the product type and application segments to analyze the trends, developments, and forecast of market size up to 2025.

=> Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in this market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and the latest developments of the company.

=> Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.