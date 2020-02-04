Global Ulcerative Colitis Market- Trends, Price, Share and Growth Rate from 2019 to 2025

Infinium Global Research has recently published a report on the “Ulcerative Colitis Market (Drug Type – Anti-inflammatory Drugs, Anti-TNF Biologics, Immunosuppressant, Calcineurin Inhibitors, and Other Drug Types; Disease Type – Ulcerative Proctitis, Proctosigmoiditis, Left-sided Colitis, Pancolitis or Universal Colitis, and Fulminant Colitis): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.”

Lucrative Growth Opportunities Due to Unmet Needs in Treatment Boost the Ulcerative Colitis Market

The factors such as the rising incidence of ulcerative colitis disease across the globe, the arrival of enhanced drugs, and increasing research explorations to develop an innovative treatment for ulcerative colitis are driving the growth of the ulcerative colitis market. On the other hand, stringent government regulations towards the approval of biosimilars restrain market growth. Moreover, unmet needs in the treatment of ulcerative colitis are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the ulcerative colitis therapeutics market.

The Segment Disease Type Holds the Largest Share in the Market

The global ulcerative colitis market is segmented based on drug type and disease type. On the basis of the drug type, the market is segmented into anti-inflammatory drugs, anti-TNF biologics, immunosuppressants, calcineurin inhibitors, and other drug types. Based on the disease type, the sub-markets include ulcerative proctitis, proctosigmoiditis, Left-sided colitis, pancolitis or universal colitis, and fulminant colitis. Ulcerative proctitis is a mild form of ulcerative colitis and a chronic inflammatory bowel disease consisting of superior ulcerations in the inner mucosal lining of the large intestine that does not penetrate the bowel muscle wall. The ulcerative proctitis segment holds a large market share due to the rise in the number of patients suffering from ulcerative proctitis.

Prevailing Number of Diseases in the Region, North America Is Anticipated to Hold the Largest Share

Among the regions, North America holds the largest market share of the global ulcerative colitis market followed by Asia-pacific. The presence of key players and the growing prevalence of the disease are driving the growth of the market in the North America region. Ulcerative colitis is increasing in several parts of Asia with gender distribution and age of diagnosis.

Ulcerative Colitis Market: Competitive Analysis

Some of the industry participants of the global ulcerative colitis market are GlaxoSmithKline plc, Eli Lilly and Company, Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi Aventis A/S, AstraZeneca plc, Abbott Laboratories, Merck & Co., Inc., InDex Pharmaceuticals Holding AB, Ajinomoto Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., and Avaxia Biologics Inc. among the others.

