Global (United States, European Union and China) Capric Acid Market Research Report 2019-2025

In this report, the Global (United States, European Union and China) Capric Acid market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global (United States, European Union and China) Capric Acid market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Capric acid is a short-chain, saturated acid occurring naturally in palm and coconut oils, as well as certain types of milk. It is used for a variety of industrial and manufacturing processes. Also known as C10 fatty acid and decanoic acid, capric acid is commonly derived from both vegetable and animal sources.

Capric acid is used as a raw material for production of alkyl chlorides for agricultural products, methyl caprylate/caprate, fatty alcohols, acid chlorides, fatty acid isethionates, metallic soaps, fatty acid sarcosinates, imidazolines, fatty amines, caprylic capric triglyceride (MCT oil), polyol esters as lubricant in metal working and emollient in personal care products, oxazolines for paint binder ; Used in herbicide, animal feed, corrosion/rust inhibitors for antifreeze, flotation agents in mining, creams and lotions formulations, plasticizers etc. Daily chemicals is the largest consumption field of capric acid, which consumed about 38.75% in 2018.

In 2019, the market size of Capric Acid is 241.6 million US$ and it will reach 294.6 million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Capric Acid.

This report studies the global market size of Capric Acid, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Capric Acid production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

KLK OLEO

Musim Mas

IOI Oleochemical

Permata Hijau Group

Emery Oleochemicals

Pacific Oleochemicals

Wilmar

P&G Chemicals

VVF LLC

Ecogreen Oleochemicals

Bakrie Sumatera Plantations

Kao Chemicals

Temix

Market Segment by Product Type

Content ≥ 99%

Content below 99%

Market Segment by Application

Daily Chemicals

Plasticizer

Lubricants

Flavoring and Perfuming Agents

Others

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Capric Acid status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Capric Acid manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Capric Acid are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

