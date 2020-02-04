Global (United States, European Union and China) Flange Sealing Market Research Report 2019-2025

In this report, the Global (United States, European Union and China) Flange Sealing market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global (United States, European Union and China) Flange Sealing market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A Flange Sealing is a mechanical seal which fills the space between two or more mating surfaces, generally to prevent leakage from or into the joined objects while under compression. Gaskets allow for “less-than-perfect” mating surfaces on machine parts where they can fill irregularities.

Flange Sealing is the perfect way to give all of your projects a look that is both unique and durable. It can be divided into metallic types, semi-metallic types, non-metallic types. The non-metallic is the mainly type with share of 62.27% in 2018.

In 2019, the market size of Flange Sealing is 1617.6 million US$ and it will reach 1862 million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.0% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Flange Sealing.

This report studies the global market size of Flange Sealing, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Flange Sealing sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Garlock

Lamon

Klinger

Flexitallic

LoneStar

Teadit

VALQUA

Nichias

Uchiyama

Leader Gasket Technologies

Carrara

Frenzelit

Nippon Pillar Packing

W. L. Gore & Associates

The Topog-E Gasket

Inertech

DONIT TESNIT

W. L. Gore & Associates

Temac

Double Peaks Graphite Sealing Materials

Binyang Special Packing

ZONDE Sealing & Gasket

Market Segment by Product Type

Metallic Types

Semi-Metallic Types

Non-Metallic Types

Market Segment by Application

Oil and Gas Industry

Chemical Industry

Power Industry

Municipal Infrastructure

Others

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Flange Sealing status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Flange Sealing manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Flange Sealing are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

