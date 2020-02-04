Global Vehicle Analytics Market By Geography Component (Software, Services, Managed Services), and Deployment Model (On-Premises, On-Demand) Application (Predictive Maintenance) – Forecast to 2024

Global Vehicle Analytics Market By Geography; Component (Software, Services, Managed Services); Deployment Model (On-Premises, On-Demand); Application (Predictive Maintenance, Warranty Analytics, Traffic Management, Safety & Security Management, Driver & User Behavior Analysis, Dealer Performance Analysis, Infotainment, Usage-Based Insurance, Road Charging); End-user (BFSI, Government, Real Estate, Media & Entertainment, Telecom, Retail and Ecommerce, Education, Travel & Hospitality, Healthcare) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

The Global Vehicle Analytics Market accounted for USD 1,051.1 million in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 27.1% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2014, 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Company Share Analysis:

The report for Vehicle Analytics Market include detailed vendor level analysis for market shares in 2016 for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America specifically. Also impact and development analysis of key vendors is registered in the market and factored on the basis of Vendor Positioning Grid Analysis which measures the vendors strengths and opportunities against present market challenges, measure providers ability to identify or satisfy present market needs, map providers market vision to current and upcoming market dynamics among others. The report also measures technology life line curve and market time line to analyze and do more affective investments.

TABLE OF CONTENT

INTRODUCTION

1.1 OVERVIEW OF THE global Vehicle Analytics Market

1.2 CURRENCY AND PRICING

1.3 LIMITATION

1.4 MARKETS COVERED

2 MARKET SEGMENTATION

2.1 KEY TAKEAWAYS

2.2 ARRIVING AT THE global Vehicle Analytics Market SIZE

2.3 global Vehicle Analytics Market: RESEARCH SNAPSHOT

2.4 ASSUMPTIONS

3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1 DRIVERS

3.2 RESTRAINTS

3.3 OPPORTUNITIES

3.4 CHALLENGES

4 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

5 PREMIUM INSIGHTS

5.1. vendor positioning grid and investment opportunities

5.2. technololgical advancements

5.3. insights on technological developments in

the global Vehicle Analytics market

5.4. market regulatory scenario by country

5.5. interview key insights

6 GLOBAL Vehicle Analytics market, BY Component

6.1 Software

6.2 Services

7 GLOBAL Vehicle Analytics MARKET, BY Deployment Model

7.1 OVERVIEW

7.2 On-Premises

7.3 On-Demand

8 GLOBAL Vehicle Analytics MARKET, BY Application

8.1 OVERVIEW

8.2 Predictive Maintenance

8.3 Warranty Analytics

8.4 Traffic Management

8.5 Safety and Security Management

8.6 Driver and User Behavior Analysis

8.7 Dealer Performance Analysis

8.8 Infotainment

8.9 Usage-Based Insurance

8.10 Road Charging

9 GLOBAL Vehicle Analytics MARKET, BY End-User

9.1 OVERVIEW

9.2 Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

9.3 Service Providers

9.4 Automotive Dealers

9.5 Fleet Owners

9.6 Regulatory Bodies

9.7 Insurers

10 GLOBAL Vehicle Analytics MARKET, BY COUNTRY

10.1 COUNTRYWISE GLOBAL Vehicle Analytics MARKET,

(ALL SEGMENTATION PROVIDED ABOVE IS REPRESENTED

IN THIS CHAPTER BY COUNTRY)

10.2 KEY PRIMARY INSIGHTS: BY MAJOR COUNTRIES

11 GLOBAL Vehicle Analytics MARKET: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

11.1. GLOBAL Vehicle Analytics market: COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS

11.2. north america Vehicle Analytics market:

COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS

11.3. europe Vehicle Analytics market: COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS

11.4. apac Vehicle Analytics market: COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS

11.5. mea Vehicle Analytics market: COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS

11.6. south america Vehicle Analytics market:

COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS

11.7. MERGERS & ACQUISITIONS

11.8. NEW PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT & APPROVALS

11.9. EXPANSIONS

11.10. REGULATORY CHANGES

11.11. PARTNERSHIP AND OTHER STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENTS

12 global Vehicle Analytics MARKET, COMPANY PROFILES

12.1 Genetec Inc.

12.2 SAP SE

12.3 Microsoft

12.4 IBM

12.5 cloudmade

12.6 Intelligent Mechatronic Systems

12.7 HARMAN International

12.8 Teletrac Navman US Ltd

12.9 Garmin Ltd.

12.10 INRIX

12.11 Ryder System, Inc.

12.12 TomTom International BV.

12.13 Decawave

12.14 Emkay

13 APPENDIX

14 ABOUT DATA BRIDGE MARKET RESEARCH

Major Market Competitors:

Acerta Analytics Solutions,

Agnik LLC,

Amodo,

Automotive Rentals (ARI),

Azuga,

C-4 Analytics,

LLC,

CloudMade,

Digital Recognition Network,

EngineCAL,

Genetec Inc.,

HARMAN International,

IBM,

Inquiron,

INRIX,

Inseego Corp.,

Intelligent Mechatronic Systems,

Microsoft,

Noregon,

Pivotal Software, Inc.,

Plotly,

Procon Analytics,

SAP,

Teletrac Navman,

WEX Inc.,

Xevo Inc.

Market Drivers & Restraints:

Advancements in Technologies

Increasing Use of Real-Time Data Collected From Sensors and GPS Tracking Devices

High Costs Involved in Initial Setup

Network Coverage Limitations

