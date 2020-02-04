Global Virtual Reality Market : Key Players, Growth, Analysis 2019 to 2025

Infinium Global Research has recently published a premium report on “Virtual Reality Market (Component – Hardware, and Software; Device Type – Head-mounted Displays, Projectors & Display Walls, and Gesture-tracking Devices; Technology – Immersive, Semi-immersive, and Non-immersive; Application – Consumer Electronics, Commercial, Healthcare, Aerospace and Defence, and Other Applications): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global virtual reality market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 32.9% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

According to the IGR research analysts, the growing use of head-mounted displays in the gaming and entertainment sector boosts the growth of the market. Cambridge engineers have developed a new augmented reality head-mounted display that delivers a realistic 3D viewing experience, without the commonly associated side effects of nausea or eyestrain.

The device has an enlarged eye-box that is scalable and an increased field of view of 36º that is designed for a comfortable viewing experience. It displays images on the retina using pixel beam scanning which ensures the image stays in focus regardless of the distance that the user is fixating on.

Consumer Applications is Anticipated to Propel During the Forecast Period

The report gives an in-depth analysis of the global virtual reality market, focuses on the market opportunities along with the trends driving the market. It provides the market segmentation by component (hardware and software), by device type (immersive, semi-immersive and non-immersive), by application (consumer electronics, commercial, healthcare, aerospace and defense, and other applications) and by region.

The demand for head-mounted displays is high in consumer applications because of their use in gaming and sports & entertainment. Internet games, smartphones, and tablets. Samsung Gear VR, Oculus Rift, PlayStation VR, and HTC Vive are the popular HMDs that are used in various consumer applications.

North America Holds the Highest Share in the Market

The global virtual reality market is segmented regionally into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World (RoW). North America holds the highest market in the global virtual reality market due to the presence of the major players and increasing capital investment in the gaming and media and entertainment industries. In North America, the U.S. dominates the market followed by Canada and Mexico.

In Asia-Pacific, China dominates the market followed by Japan and India. A growing number of smartphone and tablet users and an increasing number of mobile applications boost the growth of the market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Virtual Reality Market: Competitive Analysis

The key players featured in the report are Oculus VR, LLC, Alphabet, Inc. (Google), Leap Motion, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, HTC Corporation, CyberGlove Systems Inc., Magic Leap, Inc., Sony Corporation, Eon Reality, Inc., and Other Companies.

