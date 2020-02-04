Global Wireless Charging Market Size, Shares, Growth, Segments, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2019-2025

Infinium Global Research has recently published a premium report on “Wireless Charging Market (Technology – Inductive, Resonant, and Other Technologies; Application – Electronics, Automotive, Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense, and Other Applications): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global wireless charging market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 38.74% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Get Sample Report Copy for Market Insights @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/13422

According to the IGR research analysts, the rise in demand for efficient charging system for portable electronics and wearable is driving the growth of the market. Moreover, the growing preference of automotive players towards wireless electric vehicles is expected to boost the growth of the wireless charging market.

Mobile phones deliver functionality far beyond simply placing a call, including GPS navigation, infotainment options (including podcasts, internet radio, and playlists), voice-controlled texting, customization of vehicle settings (such as the air conditioning and seat positions), apps from the vehicle manufacturer and data transfer with the cloud. The use of cell phones and other mobile devices is so prevalent that many car manufacturers now offer Wi-Fi in the vehicle.

Excessive Research in Far Field Wireless Charging Technologies and Trending Internet of Things (IoT) is Expected to Offer Lucrative Opportunities for the Vendors Operating in Wireless Charging Industry in the Near Future.

The report gives an in-depth analysis of the global wireless charging market, focuses on the market opportunities along with the trends driving the market. It provides market segmentation by application (electronics, automotive, healthcare, and aerospace & defense and other applications) by technology (inductive, resonant and other technologies) and by region.

Wireless charging technology which was once considered an innovation related to the future is now a reality. This technology will enable a new generation of medical wearables and can streamline the sterilization and charging process for many portable, handheld or cart-based medical devices.

North America is Anticipated to Hold the Largest Share During the Forecast Period

In terms of region, North America held the highest market share, dominating the global wireless charging market. The dominance of North America attributed to the growing adoption of wireless charging for industrial applications and rise in the awareness of wireless power technology among consumers in this region.

Moreover, the higher penetration of smartphones and connected devices and the presence of major market players are expected to boost the growth of the wireless charging market in North America. While the European wireless charging market is anticipated to offer lucrative growth opportunities owing to higher adoption of electric vehicles in the region.

Wireless Charging Market: Competitive Analysis

The key players featured in the report are Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Qualcomm Incorporated, Texas Instruments, Inc., Integrated Device Technology, Inc., WiTricity Corporation, Energizer Holdings, Inc., Sony Corporation, Semtech Corporation, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., and Other Companies.

Read Detailed Index of full Research Study at https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/ict-semiconductor/global-wireless-charging-market

Report Highlights

The report provides deep insights into the demand forecasts, market trends, and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights into the factors that are driving and restraining the growth in this market. Moreover, The IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of the wireless charging market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2019-2025. We also have highlighted future trends in the market that will affect the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight into the market share of the leading players.

Reasons to Buy this Report:

=> Comprehensive analysis of global as well as regional markets of the wireless charging.

=> Complete coverage of all the product type and application segments to analyze the trends, developments, and forecast of market size up to 2025.

=> Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in this market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and the latest developments of the company.

=> Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.