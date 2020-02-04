Growing Demand for Vinegar And Vinaigrette Market to Significantly Increase Revenues Through 2017-2027

Vinegar is made by fermenting dilute alcoholic liquid such as beer, cider and others. It contains acetic acid and is sour in taste. Vinaigrette is made by mixing edible oil such as olive oil, soybean oil, cider oil, walnut oil, corn oil and others with vinegar or lemon juice. To achieve better taste this mixture can also be enhanced by adding various spices, herbs, or salt. The vinaigrette is used as a salad dressings and marinade. Rising demand for snacks items such as salads, sandwiches and others coupled with increased interest in bold flavors and gourmet cooking is expected driving vinegar and vinaigrette market over the forecast period.

Vinegar & Vinaigrette Market Segmentation The market is segmented the basis of type which includes vinegar & vinaigrette. Vinegar segment is further sub-segmented as balsamic vinegar, apple cider vinegar, white wine vinegar, rice vinegar, sherry vinegar, garlic vinegar, cava vinegar, honey vinegar, red wine vinegar, malt vinegar and others. Among all these sub-segment balsamic vinegar is expected to have major market share in terms value during the forecast period. Availability of wide variety of product variant in balsamic vinegar sub-segment is expected to drive the sub-segment growth over the forecast period. Furthermore red wine vinegar sub-segment is expected to account for favorable growth during the forecast period. Rising health awareness among the consumers regarding the consumption of red wine vinegar is expected to drive the red wine vinegar sub-segment growth in the near future. Vinaigrette segment is further sub-segmented as emulsified and biphasic. Among all these sub-segment emulsified sub-segment is expected to account for major value share over the forecast period. However, biphasic sub-segment is expected to register relatively higher growth. Increasing consumption olive oil based vinaigrette is expected to support sub-segment growth over the forecast period.

Global vinegar & vinaigrette market is further segmented on the basis of distribution channel which includes hypermarket/supermarket, convenience stores, specialty stores, grocery stores and online retailing. Among all these segments hypermarket/ supermarket is expected to register relatively higher value share during the forecast period. Increasing penetration of hypermarket/supermarket especially in developing countries coupled is expected to drive the segment growth over the forecast period. Online retailing is expected to register relatively higher growth in vinegar & vinaigrette market over the forecast period. Rising consumer inclination towards online purchasing of products is expected to support the segment growth over the forecast period.

The vinegar & vinaigrette market is further segmented on the basis of end-use which includes end consumer, hotel and restaurant/bar. Among all these segments end consumer segment is expected to occupy major share in terms of volume consumption followed by restaurant and bar.

Vinegar & Vinaigrette Regional Outlook Geographically vinegar & vinaigrette market is segmented on the basis of region which includes North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Middle East & Africa and Japan. Geographically, Europe is expected to be the major market in terms of value owing to increasing consumer shifting preference towards convenient healthy food options. Among the countries, U.K. is expected to remain major markets in terms of consumptions for vinegar & vinaigrette followed by Germany. North America is expected to represent the favorable market for vinegar & vinaigrette in terms of consumption. In the region the U.S. is expected to represent major value share during the forecast period. Increasing demand for natural and organic ingredients, and products without additives or preservatives is expected to support the market growth in the country. Asia Pacific is expected to represent a rapid growth in vinegar & vinaigrette market. Countries such as China and Japan is expected to be the major consumer for vinegar & vinaigrette across the region.

Vinegar & Vinaigrette Market Drivers Continuous product launch with variety of flavors is a key trend in the market. In addition organic and gluten free vinegar is the emerging trend in the market. The growing demand of salads coupled with increasing number of fast food restaurants across the globe is expected to support the market growth over the forecast period.

Vinegar & Vinaigrette Market Key Players Some of the key players operating in vinegar & vinaigrette market includes Borges Branded Foods, Fleischmann’s Vinegar Company, Inc, The Kraft Heinz Company, Mizkan Group, Annie’s Homegrown, Inc and Borges Branded Foods S.L.U. among others.