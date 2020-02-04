HD Map Industry: Overview, Opportunities, In-Depth Analysis and Forecasts, Outlook -2023

EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) HD Map Market report 2023 gives a clear picture of the current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement and governing factors in the market.

HD Map Market competition by top manufacturers/ Key player/ Economy by Business Leaders: Here, TomTom, Google, Alibaba (AutoNavi), Navinfo, Mapmyindia, Sandborn, Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers, Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy and Turkey), Middle East (Saudi Arabia, Israel, UAE and Iran), Africa (South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt and Algeria), . And More……

Get Access to Report Sample @ http://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/request-sample/11416627

Overview of the HD Map Market:-

HD Map (High Definition Map) is one of the essential members of the safe driving core chain. High Definition means that the absolute coordinates are more accurate. Absolute coordinate accuracy refers to the accuracy of a target on a map and a real thing in the real world. The absolute accuracy of a HD Map is generally fine at the sub-meter level, and the relative accuracy of the landscape (eg, the relative position accuracy of the lane and lane, lane and lane) is often higher. On the other hand, HD Map contain more informative and detailed information on road traffic information. HD Map not only have high-precision coordinates, but also accurate road shape, and each lane slope, curvature, heading, elevation, roll data are also included., ,

Major classifications are as follows:

Type 1

Type 2 Major applications are as follows:

ADAS

Autonomous Vehicles