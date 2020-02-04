In Situ Hybridization (ISH) Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2025
In situ hybridization (ISH) is a type of hybridization that uses a labeled complementary DNA, RNA or modified nucleic acids strand (i.e., probe) to localize a specific DNA or RNA sequence in a portion or section of tissue (in situ), or, if the tissue is small enough (e.g., plant seeds, Drosophila embryos), in the entire tissue (whole mount ISH), in cells, and in circulating tumor cells (CTCs).
Increase in incidence of chronic diseases, coupled with need for rapid diagnostic techniques, is contributing to the increase in adoption of ISH.
In 2018, the global In Situ Hybridization (ISH) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global In Situ Hybridization (ISH) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the In Situ Hybridization (ISH) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Leica BiosystemsNussloch GmbH
BIOVIEW
Agilent Technologies
Merck KGaA
PerkinElmer Inc.
Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
NeoGenomics Laboratories Inc.
Advanced Cell Diagnostics Inc.
Oxford Gene Technology
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Instruments
Kits & Probes
Software
Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Cancer
Cytogenetics
Developmental Biology
Infectious Diseases
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
