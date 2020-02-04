In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market – Outlook By Demand, Sales, Revenue Till 2025

Related products that used to control quality of In Vitro Diagnostics.

The rising number of certified clinical laboratories offering dependable IVD-based diagnostic services directly correlates with increased patient confidence, thus driving the quality control market.

In 2018, the global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Roche Diagnostics

Alere Inc.

Abbott Laboratories Inc.

Bio-Techne

Hologic Inc.

Qiagen N.V.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Quidel Corporation

Becton

Dickinson and Company(BD)

BioMerieux Inc.

Sysmex Corporation

Sero AS

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Quality Controls

Data Management

Quality Assurance Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Clinical Chemistry

Immunochemistry

Hematology

Molecular Diagnostics

Coagulation

Microbiology

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

