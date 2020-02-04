In-wheel Electric Motors Market will grow at a CAGR of during 2019-2024

The in-wheel electric motor is a type of EV (electric vehicle) drive system. Conventional EVs feature a design where the gasoline engine is substituted with an electric motor. The in-wheel electric motor EV, though, installs motors right around each of the driving wheels to directly power the wheels.

Asia Pacific is the largest in-wheel electric motor market. China is the largest market because the Chinese government provides huge subsidies for the electrification of vehicles. Increase in sales of electric vehicles will lead to the increase in sales of in-wheel electric motors as only electric vehicles are equipped with in-wheel electric motors.

In 2018, the global In-wheel Electric Motors market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the In-wheel Electric Motors status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the In-wheel Electric Motors development in various regions.

The key players covered in this study

Protean Electric

Elaphe

e-Traction

Ziehl-Abegg

Printed Motor Works

ECOmove

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Outer Rotor Type

Inner Rotor Type

Market segment by Application, split into

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

